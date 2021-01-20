Cheap drone deals: $30 off the Potensic D58 4K camera drone kit at Amazon

For a limited time, drone enthusiasts can grab Potensic's D58 4K camera drone kit on sale for just $169.99 at Amazon – a solid 15% off the standard retail price.

A solid entry-level camera drone for beginners as well as long time users, Potensic's D58 4K camera drone offers premium features at an extremely affordable price. Now 15% off, the value is even better and well worth the price of admission for a camera drone of this quality.

Potensic D58 4K Camera Drone Kit Now: $169.99 | Was: $199.99 | Savings; $30 (15%)

A solid 4K camera drone kit for all skill levels, Potensic's D58 offers premium features at an incredibly affordable price. 5G Wi-Fi connectivity, live HD video playback and recording, and GPS-based automatic return are just a few features you get with this drone.View Deal

Potensic camera drones are some of the best cheap drones for users of all skill levels, offering an array of premium features and units for any budget.

Featuring 5G Wi-Fi connectivity, GPS auto return functionality, live 4K HD video playback and recording, you get a seriously impressive camera drone on sale at a great price. Premium functionality including auto-follow and orbit mode offer hands-free recording of crisp, clear 4K HD videos and images.

Packed with features that make it easy to fly right out the box, Potensic's D58 is a beginners best friend. One button take off and landing makes it easy to get in the sky, with altitude holding for simple controls for those new to drone flying. The remote transmitter also holds any mobile phone and provides easy-to-use controls for quick learning and flight control.

The D58 isn't just for beginners, though. The ultra HD 4K camera along with it's 120 degree viewing angle provides incredible pictures and video for those with the skill to catch them. Beginners and experts alike will appreciate just how premium this drone feels out of the box, but will thank their wallets with this excellent deal.

Today's Hottest Deals

Find some of the best deals happening right now at your favorite retailers. We cover the hottest deals around the net every day, from tech to home, outdoor gear and more. You'll find the best offers of the day right here!

Editor's Recommendations

We at T3 want to help you find the best deals on your favorite products. For more news, reviews, and great deals – as well as helpful buying guides – check out the articles below: