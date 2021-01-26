Cheap Apple Watch deals: up to $30 off the Apple Watch Series 6 at Amazon

Amazon seems to be the place to go for good deals today. Apple fans hoping to get their hands on the new Apple Watch Series 6 can save a bit with select models on sale for up to $30 off right now.

Apple's latest smart watch offers more of what you've come to expect from the industry-leading wearable, adding a slew of upgrades to sweeten the deal including the all-new ECG app and sensor.

Apple Watch Series 6 44mm (GPS + Cellular) Now: $499.99 | Was: $529.99 | Savings: $30 (6%)

Apple's latest smartwatch comes loaded with everything you'd expect from everyone's favorite wearable, including the all-new ECG app and sensor that monitors blood oxygen levels. Save $30 for a limited time at Amazon!

As one of the best Apple Watches available, the Series 6 landed last year with the newly added ECG app and sensor and some improved tech under the hood.

A small bump in performance delivers an experience as smooth as ever, with fast and snappy response times on the touch screen. Easy to connect and setup, hook up to your smart phone or Apple phone with just a few button presses.

Finding deals on Apple Watches is rare, even more so with a discount as large as this. Usually Apple waits until major sales to really drop the price to a notable number, but this is a welcome surprise for Apple fans.

You'll be waiting some time to find a better discount on the Apple Watch Series 6, so if you're serious about grabbing one now's your chance to save a bit in the process. Apple offers some of the best smartwatches around, so finding them on sale is a bit tricky. This is a deal worth checking out and, if you're dying to have one, is a smart buy for anyone in need of an Apple Watch Series 6 on sale.

