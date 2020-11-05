Cheap Apple AirPods! Save over £40 thanks to this Amazon Black Friday deal

Apple's AirPods are some of the best wireless headphones around and Amazon has some great deals on offer

Apple AirPods deals 2020
(Image credit: Apple)

By

Ahead of Black Friday deals and Christmas deals, Apple's AirPods are in high demand and for good reason: they're some of the best wireless earbuds on the market, delivering high quality sound with long battery life for a reasonable price. And Amazon currently has some really tidy deals on them on offer.

For the uninitiated: Apple introduced AirPods a few years ago and has since developed them into fantastic devices that are tiny, fit comfortably in most ears, have great iPhone integration, and long-lasting battery life, made even better by the included Charging Cases.

If you're an iPhone (or iPad!) owner, there really isn't a better option for wireless earbuds; Apple has cornered the market, offering instant connections that don't really break down plus a few other nifty features, like auto-pause.

Apple recently upgraded the AirPods lineup by introducing AirPods Pro, which, as you might have guessed, are the beefier versions that include higher-fidelity sound, better battery life, and more.

Let's jump into the deals...

Apple AirPods Pro | Wireless Charging Case | £249 £209 from Amazon
The AirPods Pro are for those of you that love having the high-end version of gadgets with all the bells and whistles: active noise cancellation, sweat and water resistance, a custom fit, and a transparency hear-through mode. Save £40 right now!View Deal

Apple AirPods | Wireless Charging Case | £199 £157 from Amazon
The standard version of AirPods are still fantastic, however, offerings users a lot to love: tiny, portable design with Siri, simple iPhone setup, clear audio, and 24 hour battery life with the case.

The AirPods with (non-wireless) Charging Case are also discounted, now just £129 from Amazon.View Deal

If you've been on the lockdown for some discount AirPods, then now's the time: Amazon is offering over £40 off on some models, making them an even more attractive gift, whether that's for yourself or someone else.

TOPICS
Deals
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.