Casper mattress deals arrive at Amazon's Black Friday sale

With many Black Friday mattress sales well underway and others just kicking off, it was more than expected to see some good deals on Casper mattresses this time of year. Thankfully, no only is Casper hosting their own deals on some of their most popular mattresses but Amazon's Black Friday sale is featuring some impressive offers as well.

Featuring deals on some of their best mattresses including the Element, Original Foam, Nova Hybrid and more, Amazon is hosting some of best Casper mattress deals you'll find ahead of Black Friday. Along with offers on mattress, Amazon is also featuring discounts on bedframes and bedding, too.

These early Black Friday deals won't be around all month long, however, and Amazon has noted that these will be running for a limited time. So if you've been hoping to try out the Casper mattresses and don't want to pay full price, now is your chance. You can use the link below to check out all Casper mattress deals at Amazon or scroll on to see the best deals available right now.

Amazon Casper Mattress Black Friday Deals

Image Casper Sleep Original Foam (Queen): was $1,095, now at $930.80 | Savings: $164.20 (15%)

The Original Foam offers the perfect balance of firmness and comfort, providing great support for sleepers of all types. Now 15% off this is a great chance to get this mattress on sale cheap. View Deal

Image Casper Sleep Element (Cali King): was $795, now at $715.50 | Savings: $79.70 (10%)

The Element mattress is Caspers budget-friendly foam latex mattress, offering an excellent mixture of softness with proper support. An already inexpensive Cali King just got even cheaper! View Deal

Image Casper Sleep Wave Hybrid (King): was $3,295, now at $2,800.80 | Savings: $494.20 (15%)

Casper's premium hybrid mattress gets almost $500 taken off the price tag at Amazon, offering one of the best prices we've seen on this mattress in some time. View Deal

How to choose the best mattress for you

Before buying a mattress, the first big decision is between springs and memory foam – there are pros and cons of each. Next up, make sure it’s the right size. For a full explainer, including the differences between US, UK and EU naming, head to our mattress size guide. A good rule of thumb is that your mattress – like your bed – should be about 4 inches longer than the tallest person sleeping in it. It should also be wide enough for you and a partner to put your hands under your head without your elbows touching (or without touching the edge of the mattress, if you’re not sharing).

Also consider how firm the mattress is. Do the hand test: lying down on your back, push your hand under the lower part of your back. If you can’t, the mattress is too soft; if the gap is too big, it’s too hard. If you have a partner, make sure they try it at the same time: what feels fine on your own may feel like a bouncy castle with someone else on board. Bigger bodies may need something specialist – pick from our guide to the best mattress for heavy people.

It's also worth checking whether a mattress needs turning. Many don't these days, but if you’re considering one that does, make sure it has handles.

