GTA 6 to be revealed today? Here's the evidence that points to yes

As T3 reported earlier this week , the long-running GTA 6 News & Leaks Twitter account stated that its sources said that Rockstar - the studio behind Grand Theft Auto, Red Dead Redemption, Max Payne, Bully and LA Noire - would “announce multiple projects on Friday.”

The account went on to highlight the significance of the date. Friday October 22 is not only 20 years to the day that GTA 3 was released, but within three days of the tenth anniversary of GTA V’s announcement (the actual game was still two years away, of course.)

While the account doesn’t mention GTA 6 as a game that will definitely be revealed, if “multiple projects” really are to be announced, then it would be very surprising if it wasn’t in the mix. We know that the company is working on remastering the original GTA trilogy , and a GTA V remake for PS5 and Xbox Series X , but there has also been plenty of speculation that GTA 6 is well under way too.

Clues range from obscure Easter eggs hidden within Red Dead Redemption 2, all the way up to a job listing looking for artists capable of delivering “skyscrapers crashing to the ground. ”

That isn’t to say we’ll necessarily see gameplay footage today. Remember that GTA V was announced via a tweet, before the first official trailer appeared a week later. That could go some way to squaring this rumour with multiple reports that the game would be announced in November.

What about Rockstar’s other properties? Well, we’ve heard nothing about any of them, which makes a GTA 6 reveal all the more likely. A sequel to Bully was supposedly in development for some time, but was apparently abruptly cancelled , and there’s occasional talk of a follow up to LA Noire, but the actors from the first game have heard nothing on the subject .

Given Rockstar’s love of re-releases, there’s always the prospect of next-gen remasters of Red Dead Redemption 2 or Max Payne, but nothing seems quite as likely as GTA 6. And that’s enormously exciting.