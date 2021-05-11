New Canyon Grizl gravel bike is tough as a… bear and agile as a puma

Canyon‘s gravel bike range has just got a new addition: say hello to the Canyon Grizl, a gravel bike that “brings tough Swiss Army Knife functionality to Canton’s proven performance DNA”. This 'performance DNA' includes the Gravel Pro geometry, originally developed for the Canyon Grail, a bike sitting at the top of our best gravel bike guide.

Canyon is most well-known for its great value-for-money bikes, in a sense that although Canyon bikes are not cheap, you know you'll get the most bang for your bucks when you buy from them. The direct-from-manufacturer model Canyon follows ensures you get high-spec bikes for a reasonable price.

This ‘reasonable price’ doesn’t always mean cheap, though: for instance, the fully set up Canyon Grizl CF SLX will set you back £4,999, but in exchange for your hard earned money, you know you’ll get a bike that will not fall apart after years of heavy use.

Other canyon bikes can be found on T3’s best road bike and best triathlon bike guides too. Just sayin'.

The entry-level Grizl CF SL will be available from £2,199-£2,949, and the range-topping Grizl CF SLX will come in at a price point between £4,899-£4,999. All seven models in the Grizl family will be available from 11 May 2021, exclusively at Canyon .

Canyon Grizl: image gallery

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Canyon/Wil Matthews) Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Canyon/Wil Matthews) Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: Canyon/Wil Matthews) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: Canyon/Wil Matthews) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: Canyon/Wil Matthews) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: Canyon/Wil Matthews)

Canyon Grizl: features

The Grizl is available in two platform levels: the ‘entry level’ Grizl CF SL, and the premium Grizl CF SLX with its light 950-gram carbon frame (painted, size M, including small parts). As mentioned above, all models feature the Gravel Pro geometry, originally developed for the Grail. Canyon offers the Grizl in seven frame sizes (2XS – 2XL), with smaller models (2XS and XS) using 650B wheels, with bigger sizes rolling on 700C.

All Grizl models come with 45mm rubber as standard mounted on tubeless-ready rims, with clearance for 50mm for those “wanting to go even wider and wilder”, as Canyon puts it. The Grizl features two fork mounts, a top tube mount, and a third bottle cage mount beneath the down tube (CF SL models only).

There’s internal routing for full dropper post compatibility “for more confidence down technical trails”, according to Canyon. The Grizl is also both 1-by and 2-by compatible, with Shimano GRX and Campagnolo Ekar builds available on release.

The Apidura x Canyon Packs add extra storage space on the Grizl (Image credit: Canyon/Roo Fowler)

Apidura x Canyon Packs

Canyon teamed up with Apidura to create a set of packs tailored to the Grizl. The Apidura x Canyon Packs draw inspiration from Apidura’s Race and Backcountry Series: the packs are lightweight, waterproof and rugged enough to “tackle anything from an hour-long spin before work to a 200-mile gravel race”. The collection is exclusively available from Canyon and Apidura .