BlackBerry plan US 'takeover' ads campaign to promote the Z10

BlackBerry's new ad campaign will promote the U.S launch of the Z10, appearing on iOS and Android devices it will 'takeover' the screen when a user clicks on it.

The BlackBerry Z10 was released in the UK at the end of January and the device finally reached the United States last week, although only on the At&T network at the moment.

Starting next week, The new Z10 ad will be set up to 'take over' screens of Android and iPhone mobile devices.

Chief Marketing Officer Frank Boulben describes the approach as "real-time marketing," Forbes reports.

BlackBerry's first 4G smartphone will use these digital takeovers on computers and non-BlackBerry devices.

One of the takeovers launched on The Guardian in the UK and now, the New York Times. Mimicing the Hub design on the new BlackBerry 10 devices, the 'takeover' will resemble the content organisation feature.

Forbes reports that BlackBerry knows that it cannot resell devices to its current fans but must branch out to sustain the company.

The 'takeover' was piloted in the UK gaining an average of 4.2 minutes engagement time between users and the marketing content.

An announcement earlier this year saw CEO Thorsten Heins reveal that the company, formerly known as RIM (Research in Motion) was changing its name to BlackBerry as well as unveiling both the BlackBerry 10 OS and handsets: Z10 and Q10.

Carphone Warehouse and Vodafone cut the prices of BlackBerry's flagship Z10 handset less than a month after its launch in the UK.

BlackBerry Q10 will be arriving in the UK from April.

Working with BBDO and agencies from the Publicis group, a new campaign will launch later in the year that will invite user's to take on a typing challenge against the BlackBerry 10 keyboard.

