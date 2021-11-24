Black Friday power tool deals: $180 off this DEWALT ATOMIC combo kit at Home Depot

As T3 continues its coverage of the best Black Friday deals available this week, the heat is on to find the absolute best offers across the net right now. Home Depot is offering an excellent line up of tools on sale right now, including a must-see offer that saves you $80 on one of DEWALT's top ATOMIC combo kits.

On sale for $149, Home Depot is taking 35% off DEWALTs 20V MAX Brushless drill driver and impact driver combo kit. A must-have basic set for anyone looking to do serious handywork, this combo kit features one of DEWALTs best cordless drills available to date.

DEWALT ATOMIC 20V MAX Brushless Compact Drill Driver & Impact Driver Combo Kit: was $229, now at $149 at Home Depot DEWALT ATOMIC 20V MAX Brushless Compact Drill Driver & Impact Driver Combo Kit: was $229, now at $149 at Home Depot

A great starter kit for anyone looking to do some handywork around the house (or contractors just starting out), DEWALTs ATOMIC brushless line is a absolute steal at this price.

Featuring two of DEWALT's latest ATOMIC 20V MAX brushless tools, two 20V MAX 1.3Ah batteries, a fast charger and soft carrying case, any handyman worth his salt is bound to enjoy this kit. From basic maintenance around the house to serious work on the job site, the ATOMIC 20V MAX brushless line up is a serious powerhouse that nixes the cord for a more portable setup.

Along with a battery platform that works with over 200 of DEWALTs tools, this combo kit features the DCD708B 1/2 in. drill driver alongside the DCF809B 1/4 in. impact driver. For those just starting out in the garage or even the professional who needs a solid backup option, this kit easily tackles hundreds of tasks around the home or jobsite with little issue.

The value alone is what makes this deal such a great option, offering two impressively powerful cordless tools for the price of one essentially. For just $150, grabbing tools of this caliber is unheard of outside of major sales like Black Friday or Memorial Day. If you've got a handyman on your shopping list or are just looking to grab a new impact driver or drill driver on sale cheap right now, this option is a solid choice right now.

