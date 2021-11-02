Black Friday gaming laptop deals: $600 off the Razer Blade 15 Advanced RTX 2080

If you've been hoping to find an RTX gaming laptop for cheap ahead of the Black Friday sale season, Amazon just might have the right gaming laptop deal for you.

Taking over $600 off the Razer Blade 15 Advanced loaded with NVIDIA's latest GeForce RTX 2080 Super Max-Q, it's an offer well worth a look if you've been hoping to grab one of these excellent gaming laptops cheap.

On sale for $2,699.99, Amazon's deal on the Razer Blade 15 Advanced gaming laptop gets you one of the best gaming laptops available at a pretty great price. While many may not consider this the cheapest gaming laptop deal available right now, the value on this deal is unbeatable for a gaming laptop of this caliber.

Image Razer Blade 15 Advanced RTX 2080 Gaming Laptop

Now: $2,699.99 | Was: $3,299.99 | Savings: $600 (18%)

Loaded with NVIDIA's RTX 2080 Max-Q paired with Intel's 10th Gen i7, the Razer Blade 15 Advanced offers an excellent mobile gaming platform that's hard to beat for the price. For 1080p and 4K gaming, this rig offers a great range of power and performance for the cost.

Running off a 10th Gen Intel i7 and paired with NVIDIA's latest RTX 2080, the Blade 15 is an excellent gaming rig that provides enough horsepower to handle 300Hz 1080p gaming. While this laptop doesn't support 4K natively, thanks to NVIDIA's own graphics drivers it'll support upscaling to 4K nicely and provide high refresh rates for fast gaming action.

Spec'd with a 512GB SSD built-in as well as 16GB DDR4 2933MHz RAM, the Razer Blade 15 Advanced gaming laptop offers a solid future-proof build for high performance 1080p gaming. While 4K gaming is still picking up in terms of gaming laptop support, this rigs 15.6" OLED touch screen is ideal for high speed 1080p gaming as well as solid 4K gaming too.

While you may want to upgrade the SSD at some point, at this price point the 512GB storage capacity is a generous amount. Games will fill this up fairly quickly though, so don't be afraid to check out our best SSD guide for some inspiration on an upgrade.

If this Razer Blade 15 Advanced deal doesn't fill the void, there's plenty of other gaming laptops on sale cheap right now thanks to early Black Friday sales. Check out some of the best offers below and you just might find the mobile gaming rig of your dreams.

