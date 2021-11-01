Black Friday deals at Best Buy include 20% off the Nextbase 622GW 4K dash cam

For Black Friday deal hunters out there looking to score a great deal on a dash camera this season, Best Buy just dropped a fresh discount on one of the best dash cams available today – the Nextbase 622GW. An impressive 4K dash camera loaded with must have features, this may be the Black Friday dash cam deal you've been searching for.

On sale for $319.99, Best Buy is taking $80 off the Nextbase 622GW almost a full month ahead of Thanksgiving. Perfect for those family road trips during the holidays, this fully-featured 4K dash cam comes in at a very fair price in this deal. Ranked #1 in T3's best dash cams guide, you're getting a top-rated setup at a great price.

With Best Buy Black Friday deals showing up a full month ahead of schedule, it's hard to argue passing up on a dash camera deal like this. We may see it go a little cheaper closer to Thanksgiving, but Best Buy is guaranteeing Black Friday pricing right now. Jump on this offer now if you're looking to get a solid dash cam cheap for the holidays.

Image Nextbase 622GW 4K Dash Cam (Silver)

Now: $319.99 | Was: $399.99 | Savings: $80 (20%)

Rated one of the best dash cameras to go with this year, the Nextbase 622GW 4K is an excellent buy at this price. This deal is a must buy at this price. View Deal

Is this early Black Friday deal worth it? Here's our verdict on Nextbase's 622GW 4K dash cam at this price Specifications Recording Resolution: 4K Recording Frame Rate: 30 FPS Built-In WiFi: Yes Automatic Incident Detection: Yes Field of View: 140 Degrees Reasons to buy + Native 4K recording offers the highest level of detail + App controllable and WiFi connectivity built-in + Automatic collision detection with loop cycle recording + Night vision and integrated microphone Reasons to avoid - None we can find for the price

Over in T3's Nextbase 622GW 4K dash cam review, you can find out why this option is such a solid buy at this price. Along with all of the must-have features modern dash cams provide today, the 622GW features an intuitive design and setup that eliminates the hassles its predecessor came with by going completely wireless. It also upgrades the recording resolution and comes with automatic incident detection as well.

While 20% off may not sound like much on paper, the actual $80 savings here make this a must-buy for holiday shoppers hoping to find a good dash cam cheap this year. There are definitely cheaper offers out there right now, but those options can't compete with what this dash cam has to offer at this discounted rate.

The 4K recording capability of the 622GW is a no-brainer for anyone who wants the absolute best protection for themselves, but that option is locked at 30FPS if that causes any issues for you. The good news is this thing comes with a 1080p 120Hz recording option as well, so whether you prefer more detail or smoother recording this thing has it all.

While we can't argue that this is the best Black Friday deal we've seen on dash cams so far, we can argue that for the price this is the best value you'll find today. Especially since Best Buy has it at the cheapest price so far, with other retailers only dropping somewhere around 5% to 10% off the price. If you're on the fence, we recommend going for the buy now as we're not entirely sure this thing will go any cheaper.

Editor's Recommendations

Be sure to also check out T3's best Black Friday deals hub as well to see some of the best discounts and offers this holiday season.

Not sure what you're shopping for just yet? Our Black Friday sales hub will guide you in the right direction! We'll be following the biggest sale event of the year closely, with updates on start times, best deals, what to expect and more.

You can also take a look at our best Cyber Monday deals guide to get an early start on the biggest online shopping day of the year! Learn where to look for the best deals, what to watch out for, and more!

Lastly, if you're hoping to find some holiday gift shopping inspiration head on over to our best Christmas gifts guide today! We'll be covering the hottest products and trends picking up this holiday season.