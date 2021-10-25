Black Friday deal: 46% off DEWALT's DCK421D2 20V MAX combo kit at Amazon

There's nothing better than grabbing some of DEWALT's best tools on sale cheap, and thanks to Amazon's Black Friday sale there's a must-see offer happening on the DCKD421D2 combo kit handymen and women will want to jump on. Complete with DEWALT's DCD708 20V MAX drill, DCF885 20V MAX impact driver, DCS393 20V MAX circular saw and DCL040 20V MAX work light, this deal nets you a complete professional-grade tool setup for under $250.

On sale for $242.99, DEWALT's DCK421D2 is getting it's largest discount in some time of 46% off. Including one of the best cordless drills on the market today, this combo kit is a must-buy at this price just on value alone. The over $200 in savings here just can't be beat for what you get in the box.

Image DEWALT DCK421D2 20V MAX Lithium-Ion 4-Tool Combo Kit

Now: $242.99 | Was: $449.00 | Savings; $206.01 (46%)

A complete professional-grade tool kit at an unbeatable price, the DCK421D2 features 4 of DEWALT's top power tools all in one convenient package. Including two lithium-ion batteries and charger, there's no better kit for the price. View Deal

Featuring two 20V MAX Lithium-Ion battery packs, a charger, and four of DEWALT's top power tools on the market today, there's no better combo kit out there for the price. DEWALT kicks out some seriously tough tools and their 20V MAX platform delivers an impressive level of performance and power.

This kit alone is a great setup for starting DIYers and contractors, offering all the essential tools needed to handle basic handy-work around the house or construction site. If you're a specialist of some type, this is a great backup tool set to have but will be a bit basic overall.

Is this deal on DEWALT's DCK421D2 combo kit worth your money? Reasons to buy + Well-rounded four tool kit for basic work + 20V MAX Lithium-Ion battery platform works with over 180 tools + 46% off (over $200 savings) + Unbeatable value for the price Reasons to avoid - Not the brushless models Visit Site

From strictly a value standpoint, 46% off is no small discount and offers over $200 in savings on this combo kit alone. That's essentially two tools completely free for the price of a complete four tool combo kit. If you've been in need of a new set of cordless power tools, there's no better option to go with than this one right here.

This kit includes power tools that'll handle most of the common tasks out there, whether it be basic DIY projects or higher level construction projects. While it's not the brushless variant of the combo kit, DEWALT's non-brushless tools offer a great balance of power, performance and durability. At $250, going with the non-brushless models here isn't that much of a sacrifice.

