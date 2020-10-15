Black Friday comes early to Dell: 7 weeks of deals on XPS 15, Alienware laptops and more

Amazon Prime Day is a wrap and now all eyes are on the upcoming Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales next month.

The sale is set to kick off on Friday, November 27 this year, but some retailers have decided that's too far away, and that we all deserve a bit longer than a day or two to revel in bargains, which is why Dell has just announced a seven week-long sale starting today and running until Monday, December 7.

Given that we're all shopping online this year, Dell has even rolled out a new interactive shopping experience that offers 360-degree 3D demos, AR shopping widgets, as well as faster page refresh times – and the new features are available on iOS and Android to boot, so you can shop on your smartphone from the comfort of the couch, the bathroom, or while you're out on a stroll and are hit by the desire for a new laptop.

Shoppers can save up to $400, while Dell's small business deals can save consumers up to 50% off tech. Check out when the discounts kick for Dell's Black Friday sale and small business sale in below to make sure you don't miss out:

Dell's Black Friday sale

Running from October 15 to November 28, you can find discounts on XPS, Alienware, Precision, and Vostro.

From November 2 through November 28, shoppers can get early access all of Dell's Black Friday offers before the big day.

It doesn't stop there either; Dell's Doorbuster deals kick in from November 16, with daily deals up until November 25, and additional Doorbuster deals on November 26, from 7AM PT/ 10AM ET to 9PM PT/ 12AM ET (Nov. 27), and November 27 from 5AM PT/ 8AM ET to 7AM PT/ 10PM ET.

If you somehow manage to miss out on all of that, you can get 10% off PCs on Dell's website with the discount code HOLIDAY10.

Dell's Cyber Monday sale

From November 29 through December 7, you can shop Dell's Cyber Monday sale (or head over here if you're a small business).

On top of that, there are hourly Doorbuster deals between 5AM PT/ 8AM ET and 7PM PT/ 10PM ET.