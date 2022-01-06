Best PC gaming deals for January 2022

From deals on desktops to discounts on GPUs, here's some of the best PC gaming deals happening right now

gaming pc setup
(Image credit: Getty)
Jump to category:
Troy Fleming

By published

PC gaming deals, as well as desktop gaming deals, are plentiful if you know where to shop. Of course, major sites like Amazon feature constant discounts on gaming PCs, graphics cards and other gaming accessories, but that doesn't mean you'll find the best (or cheapest) PC gaming deals there. There's plenty of other places to look!

And that's why we've put this guide together to the best PC gaming deals and desktop gaming deals of the month. From discounts on prebuilt gaming rigs to deals on RTX Series graphics cards, gaming laptops and more, you'll find some of the top offers of the month right here for your viewing pleasure.

Along with money saving offers on the latest gaming tech, you'll also find helpful buying advice and shopping tips to help you find the best deals and avoid any headaches, We all know how difficult it is right now to even find certain products in stock (we're looking at you graphics cards), but there's still ways to save money and find alternatives to what you're looking for.   

PC Gaming Deals Quick Links

These are the stores you'll have the best luck finding PC gaming deals throughout the month. Product selection and availability does vary depending on when and where you shop, but they feature some of the best product offerings across everything from gaming accessories to PC hardware.

PC Gaming AMD GPU Deals

amd radeon graphics card

Stock may be hard to come by but diligent shoppers can still find AMD cards on sale.

(Image credit: AMD)

While AMD graphics cards may be a bit easier to come by, the latest GPUs are moving quickly. The latest Radeon RX models have not only been hit with unnatural price hikes, stock is also short in some cases. That said, there are a handful of deals to be found at the moment that may be worth your money. 

AMD RX Series GPU Deals

Category
Back to Graphics Cards
Storage Size
Condition
Price
Any Price
Showing 6 of 7 deals
Filters
AMD Radeon RX 6800
Our Review
1
Sapphire 11304-03-20G Pulse...
Amazon
View Deal
AMD Radeon RX 580
(Black)
Our Review
2
USB C DisplayPort Hub - 3...
Walmart
$134.99
View Deal
AMD Sapphire RX 470
(4GB)
Our Review
3
Sapphire Technology Radeon Rx...
Amazon
View Deal
AMD XFX RX 470
Our Review
4
Radeon RX 470 Graphics Card
Walmart
View Deal
AMD Radeon RX 580
(4GB Black)
Our Review
5
ASUS Radeon RX 580 O4G...
Amazon
View Deal
AMD Radeon RX 580
(8GB)
Our Review
6
AMD Radeon RX 580 8GB GDDR5...
Amazon
View Deal
Load more deals

PC Gaming NVIDIA GPU Deals

Nvidia RTX 3080

That NVIDIA RTX 3080 Ti you've been eyeing has to drop in price sometime...right? Fingers crossed.

(Image credit: Nvidia )

The graphics card market is in a bit of a funk right now. Without pointing fingers, stock of the latest high-end, mid-ranged and even entry-point options are flying off the shelves at ridiculously marked up prices. It may be some time before we see any cheap RTX graphics cards on sale, but you can at least use this area to check for stock and – if you are so inclined – pay the marked up price.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX Series GPU Deals

Category
Back to Graphics Cards
Brand
Price
Any Price
Showing 10 of 52 deals
Filters
Gigabyte Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090
Our Review
1
Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3090...
Amazon
View Deal
Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti
Our Review
2
NVIDIA GEFORCE RTX 2080 Ti...
Walmart
$2,999.99
View Deal
Nvidia Titan RTX
Our Review
3
NVIDIA Titan RTX Graphics Card
Amazon
View Deal
Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080
Our Review
4
ASUS ROG STRIX NVIDIA GeForce...
Amazon
View Deal
Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3080 GAMING OC 10G
Our Review
5
Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3080...
Amazon
View Deal
EVGA GeForce RTX 3080 XC3 Ultra Gaming
Our Review
6
EVGA GeForce RTX 3080 XC3...
Amazon
View Deal
EVGA GeForce RTX 3070
Our Review
7
EVGA GeForce RTX 3070 FTW3...
Amazon
View Deal
PNY GeForce RTX 3070 8GB XLR8 Gaming
Our Review
8
PNY GeForce RTX 3070 8GB XLR8...
Amazon
View Deal
Asus RTX 2070
(8GB)
Our Review
9
ASUS ROG STRIX GeForce RTX...
Amazon
View Deal
Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3090 Eagle
Our Review
10
Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3090...
BHPhoto
View Deal
Load more deals

NVIDIA GeForce GTX Series GPU Deals

Category
Back to Graphics Cards
Brand
Storage Size
Colour
Graphics Card
Price
Any Price
Showing 10 of 13 deals
Filters
Nvidia GTX 1070
(8GB Black)
Our Review
1
Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070...
Amazon
$699.99
View Deal
MSI GTX 1660
Our Review
2
607-16Q41-33S MSI i7-9750H...
Walmart
View Deal
Nvidia Asus GTX 1060
(Black GTX 1060)
Our Review
3
ASUS Geforce GTX 1060 6GB...
Amazon
View Deal
MSI GTX 1650
(4GB)
Our Review
4
MSI Gaming GeForce GTX 1650...
Amazon
View Deal
EVGA EVGA GeForce GTX 1660 Super SC
Our Review
5
EVGA 06G-P4-1068-KR GeForce...
Amazon
View Deal
Nvidia GTX 1070
(8GB Black)
Our Review
6
EVGA GeForce GTX 1070 FTW DT...
Amazon
View Deal
MSI GTX 1660
Our Review
7
MSI Gaming GeForce GTX 1660...
Amazon
View Deal
Nvidia Asus GTX 1060
(8GB Black)
Our Review
8
Asustek Gf...
Amazon
View Deal
MSI GTX 1650
(4GB)
Our Review
9
MSI Gaming GeForce GTX 1650...
Amazon
View Deal
EVGA EVGA GeForce GTX 1660 Super SC
Our Review
10
EVGA GeForce GTX 1660 Super...
Walmart
View Deal
Load more deals

PC Gaming Deals for Desktop PCs

ACER Predator Orion 3000 PO3-630 Gaming PC

A pre-built gaming PC offers an easier point of entry into desktop gaming, but at what cost?

(Image credit: Currys)

If you're new to the world of desktop gaming PCs, pre-builts offer a simple and hassle-free way to get a decent rig at a bit of a higher price than you would building one on your own. Many of the latest to desktop PCs from gaming focused brands like Alienware and iBuyPower include the latest NVIDIA RTX and AMD RX GPUs, however, offering in some cases a much cheaper way to snag one of these new cards.

Category
Back to Gaming
Brand
Processor
Storage Size
Colour
Game Platform
Price
Any Price
Showing 10 of 24 deals
Filters
Atari Atari VCS
(PC)
Our Review
1
Digital Chrono Trigger PC...
GameStop
View Deal
RTX 3070 PC
Our Review
2
CyberPowerPC Gamer Supreme...
Adorama
View Deal
Corsair One a200
Our Review
3
CORSAIR ONE a200 Compact...
CORSAIR
View Deal
iBuypower Revolt 3 i7BG
(PC 1TB)
Our Review
4
iBUYPOWER Pro Gaming PC...
Amazon
View Deal
RTX 3090 PC
(2TB SSD)
Our Review
5
CyberPowerPC Gamer Supreme...
Amazon
View Deal
RTX 3080 PC
Our Review
6
CyberPowerPC Gamer Supreme...
Adorama
View Deal
Atari Atari VCS
Our Review
7
Atari VCS 800 All-in Bundle -...
Best Buy
View Deal
RTX 3070 PC
(PC 2TB)
Our Review
8
ZOTAC Gaming MEK Ultra Gaming...
Amazon
View Deal
Corsair One a200
(PC 32GB)
Our Review
9
CORSAIR ONE a200 Compact...
Amazon
View Deal
iBuypower Revolt 3 i7BG
Our Review
10
iBUYPOWER Revolt 3 i7BG...
Adorama
View Deal
Load more deals

PC Gaming Deals for Monitors

gaming monitor hero

A new monitor can be pricey. Wait for a proper deal and you can save big on a 4K display.

(Image credit: LG)

A beastly new rig isn't going to mean much without a proper high-resolution display to go along with it. The good news is it's easy to find deals on some of the best gaming monitors available if you know when and where to look. Along with pretty large selection of deals on gaming monitors below, you can also check out the guides below to see a more refined selection of deals available.

Category
Back to Monitors
Brand
Screen Size
Colour
Condition
Price
Any Price
Showing 10 of 80 deals
Filters
Dell 24 Gaming Monitor S2421HGF
Our Review
1
Dell 24 Gaming Monitor:...
Dell
$299.99
View Deal
Monoprice Dark Matter 27 240Hz
(Black)
Our Review
2
Monoprice Gaming Monitor - 27...
Amazon
View Deal
ViewSonic VX2768-PC-MHD
(Black)
Our Review
3
ViewSonic VX2768-PC-MHD 27...
Walmart
$415.37
View Deal
Monoprice Dark Matter 27 240Hz
Our Review
4
Monoprice Gaming Monitor - 27...
Walmart
View Deal
Dell 24 Gaming Monitor S2421HGF
(24-inch LED)
Our Review
5
Dell 144Hz Gaming Monitor FHD...
Amazon
View Deal
Monoprice Dark Matter 27 240Hz
(Black)
Our Review
6
Monoprice Gaming Monitor - 27...
Amazon
View Deal
Samsung CRG5 24-inch
Our Review
7
Samsung - Odyssey Gaming CRG5...
Best Buy
View Deal
Samsung CRG5 24-inch
Our Review
8
24" CRG5 Gaming Monitor
Samsung
View Deal
ViewSonic VX2768-PC-MHD
Our Review
9
ViewSonic VX2768-PC-MHD 27"...
BHPhoto
View Deal
Samsung CRG5 24-inch
(3.5-inch Blue)
Our Review
10
SAMSUNG 24-Inch CRG5 144Hz...
Amazon
$279.99
View Deal
Load more deals

PC Gaming Deals for Chairs

Secretlab Titan gaming chairs

Gaming chairs offer excellent support and comfort. They're also easy to find on sale cheap.

(Image credit: SecretLab)

Whether your gaming on console or PC, a proper gaming chair makes a world of difference in both posture and health. Some of the best gaming chairs often get discounts upwards of 40% or more, but you'll have to wait for major sales days to get the best prices. While you'll find a mix a brands and options below, you can check out our guide to the best Secretlab gaming chair deals for a more refined selection of Secretlab gaming chairs on sale.

Category
Back to Gaming Accessories
Brand
Screen Size
Colour
Game Platform
XBox 360
Condition
Price
Any Price
Showing 10 of 194 deals
Filters
Corsair T3 Rush
Our Review
1
Corsair T3 RUSH Gaming Chair...
Best Buy
View Deal
Secretlab Titan
Our Review
2
Titan Softweave fabric
Secretlab
$489
View Deal
Razer Iskur
Our Review
3
Razer Iskur Gaming Chair with...
Razer
View Deal
AndaSeat Kaiser 2
Our Review
4
Anda Seat Kaiser 2 Series...
AndaseaT
$549.99
View Deal
AKRacing Core Series EX-Wide Gaming
Our Review
5
AKRacing Core Series EX-Wide...
Adorama
View Deal
Secretlab Titan Evo 2022
Our Review
6
Secretlab Titan Evo 2022
Secretlab
View Deal
Low Stock
Noblechairs Icon Gaming Chair
(Black)
Our Review
7
noblechairs ICON Gaming Chair...
Amazon
View Deal
Low Stock
Noblechairs Hero Gaming Chair
(Black)
Our Review
8
noblechairs Hero Gaming Chair...
Amazon
View Deal
Low Stock
Noblechairs Epic Real Leather
Our Review
9
noblechairs Epic Gaming Chair...
Amazon
View Deal
SecretLab NeueChair Ergonomic Office
Our Review
10
NeueChair
Secretlab
$699
View Deal
Load more deals

PC Gaming Deals for Keyboards

RAZER HUNTSMAN V2 ANALOG gaming keyboard

There are a ton of great deals to find on gaming keyboards. Don't spend full price!

(Image credit: Razer)

Of course, you'll want to grab a new gaming keyboard for your setup. Whether you're after mechanical or analog, you can find some of the best gaming keyboards on sale if you're patient enough. We've included all of the best deals you'll find today, but head to our best gaming keyboard deals guide for a more refined selection of deals. We also have a best Razer keyboard deals guide and a best Logitech keyboard deals guide if you're after a deal.

Category
Back to Input Devices
Brand
Screen Size
Colour
Condition
Screen Type
Price
Any Price
Showing 10 of 1,131 deals
Filters
Razer Cynosa Chroma
(Black)
Our Review
1
Razer Cynosa Chroma Gaming...
Amazon
$59.99
View Deal
Razer Huntsman Elite
Our Review
2
Razer Huntsman Elite...
Razer
View Deal
SteelSeries apex pro
(OLED)
Our Review
3
SteelSeries Apex Pro...
Microsoft US
View Deal
Logitech Ergo K860 Wireless Ergonomic
Our Review
4
Logitech ERGO K860 Ergonomic...
Lenovo USA
View Deal
Logitech G915 Lightspeed
(Black)
Our Review
5
Logitech G G915 LIGHTSPEED...
Focus Camera
View Deal
Kinesis Freestyle Edge RGB Mechanical
(Blue Download)
Our Review
6
KINESIS GAMING Freestyle Edge...
Amazon
$219
View Deal
Corsair K100 RGB Optical
Our Review
7
CORSAIR - K100 RGB Full-size...
Best Buy
View Deal
Mountain Everest Max
(Brown)
Our Review
8
MOUNTAIN Everest Max...
Amazon
View Deal
Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition
Our Review
9
Razer - Huntsman Tournament...
Best Buy
$129.99
View Deal
Corsair K70 RGB TKL
Our Review
10
CORSAIR - K70 RGB TKL...
Best Buy
$139.99
View Deal
Load more deals

PC Gaming Deals for Mice

Razer DeathAdder gaming mouse

A good gaming mouse is key to PC gaming. That doesn't mean you have to spend top dollar, however.

(Image credit: Razer)

The great news is that you'll regularly find some of the best gaming mice on sale, with top options from Razer, SteelSeries and more receiving discounts throughout the month. If you don't find what you're after below, be sure to check out our guide to the best gaming mouse deals for more offers.

Category
Back to Computer Accessories
Brand
Colour
Condition
Price
Any Price
Showing 10 of 71 deals
Filters
Gaming Mouse
(Black)
Our Review
1
Razer DeathAdder Essential...
Amazon
$49.99
View Deal
Low Stock
Gaming Mouse
(Black)
Our Review
2
Logitech MX518 Gaming Mouse
Walmart
$59.98
View Deal
Gaming Mouse
Our Review
3
CORSAIR - HARPOON RGB...
Best Buy
$49.99
View Deal
Gaming Mouse
Our Review
4
Logitech G502 HERO Gaming...
Lenovo USA
View Deal
Razer Viper 8KHz
Our Review
5
Razer Viper 8KHz Wired Gaming...
Tomtop WW
View Deal
Gaming Mouse
Our Review
6
Razer DeathAdder V2 Gaming...
Microsoft US
View Deal
Gaming Mouse
(Black)
Our Review
7
Logitech G502 HERO Wired...
Focus Camera
View Deal
Gaming Mouse
(Black)
Our Review
8
Logitech G G502 HERO Gaming...
BHPhoto
View Deal
SteelSeries Prime Wireless Optical
Our Review
9
SteelSeries Prime Wireless -...
SteelSeries
$129.99
View Deal
Razer Naga X
Our Review
10
Razer Naga X
Razer
View Deal
Load more deals

PC Gaming Deals for Headsets

Aukey GH-X1 RGB Gaming Headset

Don't skimp on the headset. Thankfully, there's plenty of deals available on top models right now.

(Image credit: Aukey)

A solid gaming headset is a must for any setup, and you'll want the latest models that support Dolby Atmos, DTS:X and more to get the most immersive experience. Thankfully, you'll find some of the best gaming headsets out there on sale throughout the month. There's a great selection of deals to take advantage of below, but feel free to check out our best gaming headset deals guide for a more refined selection of offers.

Category
Back to Gaming
Brand
Colour
Game Platform
PS Vita
Condition
Screen Type
Price
Any Price
Showing 10 of 830 deals
Filters
Recommended
Microsoft Xbox Wireless Headset
Our Review
1
Xbox Wireless Headset
Microsoft US
View Deal
Razer Kraken X
(XBox One Black)
Our Review
2
Razer Kraken X Ultralight...
Amazon
$49.99
View Deal
SteelSeries Arctis 9X
Our Review
3
SteelSeries Arctis 9X...
Adorama
View Deal
Corsair HS70 Wireless Gaming Headset
Our Review
4
Corsair HS70 PRO WIRELESS...
CORSAIR
View Deal
Razer BlackShark V2
Our Review
5
Razer BlackShark V2 Gaming...
Amazon
View Deal
Razer Kaira Pro
(PC Black)
Our Review
6
Razer Kaira Pro Wireless...
Amazon
View Deal
SteelSeries Arctis 7P Wireless
Our Review
7
SteelSeries - Arctis 7P...
Best Buy
View Deal
Epos H6Pro
(PS4 Green)
Our Review
8
EPOS H6Pro - Open Acoustic...
Amazon
View Deal
Turtle Beach Recon 500
Our Review
9
Turtle Beach - Recon 500...
Best Buy
View Deal
Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2
(PS4 Black)
Our Review
10
Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen...