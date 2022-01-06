Best PC gaming deals for January 2022

PC gaming deals, as well as desktop gaming deals, are plentiful if you know where to shop. Of course, major sites like Amazon feature constant discounts on gaming PCs, graphics cards and other gaming accessories, but that doesn't mean you'll find the best (or cheapest) PC gaming deals there. There's plenty of other places to look!

And that's why we've put this guide together to the best PC gaming deals and desktop gaming deals of the month. From discounts on prebuilt gaming rigs to deals on RTX Series graphics cards, gaming laptops and more, you'll find some of the top offers of the month right here for your viewing pleasure.

Along with money saving offers on the latest gaming tech, you'll also find helpful buying advice and shopping tips to help you find the best deals and avoid any headaches, We all know how difficult it is right now to even find certain products in stock (we're looking at you graphics cards), but there's still ways to save money and find alternatives to what you're looking for.

These are the stores you'll have the best luck finding PC gaming deals throughout the month. Product selection and availability does vary depending on when and where you shop, but they feature some of the best product offerings across everything from gaming accessories to PC hardware.

PC Gaming AMD GPU Deals

Stock may be hard to come by but diligent shoppers can still find AMD cards on sale. (Image credit: AMD)

While AMD graphics cards may be a bit easier to come by, the latest GPUs are moving quickly. The latest Radeon RX models have not only been hit with unnatural price hikes, stock is also short in some cases. That said, there are a handful of deals to be found at the moment that may be worth your money.

AMD RX Series GPU Deals

PC Gaming NVIDIA GPU Deals

That NVIDIA RTX 3080 Ti you've been eyeing has to drop in price sometime...right? Fingers crossed. (Image credit: Nvidia )

The graphics card market is in a bit of a funk right now. Without pointing fingers, stock of the latest high-end, mid-ranged and even entry-point options are flying off the shelves at ridiculously marked up prices. It may be some time before we see any cheap RTX graphics cards on sale, but you can at least use this area to check for stock and – if you are so inclined – pay the marked up price.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX Series GPU Deals

NVIDIA GeForce GTX Series GPU Deals

PC Gaming Deals for Desktop PCs

A pre-built gaming PC offers an easier point of entry into desktop gaming, but at what cost? (Image credit: Currys)

If you're new to the world of desktop gaming PCs, pre-builts offer a simple and hassle-free way to get a decent rig at a bit of a higher price than you would building one on your own. Many of the latest to desktop PCs from gaming focused brands like Alienware and iBuyPower include the latest NVIDIA RTX and AMD RX GPUs, however, offering in some cases a much cheaper way to snag one of these new cards.

PC Gaming Deals for Monitors

A new monitor can be pricey. Wait for a proper deal and you can save big on a 4K display. (Image credit: LG)

A beastly new rig isn't going to mean much without a proper high-resolution display to go along with it. The good news is it's easy to find deals on some of the best gaming monitors available if you know when and where to look. Along with pretty large selection of deals on gaming monitors below, you can also check out the guides below to see a more refined selection of deals available.

PC Gaming Deals for Chairs

Gaming chairs offer excellent support and comfort. They're also easy to find on sale cheap. (Image credit: SecretLab)

Whether your gaming on console or PC, a proper gaming chair makes a world of difference in both posture and health. Some of the best gaming chairs often get discounts upwards of 40% or more, but you'll have to wait for major sales days to get the best prices. While you'll find a mix a brands and options below, you can check out our guide to the best Secretlab gaming chair deals for a more refined selection of Secretlab gaming chairs on sale.

PC Gaming Deals for Keyboards

There are a ton of great deals to find on gaming keyboards. Don't spend full price! (Image credit: Razer)

Of course, you'll want to grab a new gaming keyboard for your setup. Whether you're after mechanical or analog, you can find some of the best gaming keyboards on sale if you're patient enough. We've included all of the best deals you'll find today, but head to our best gaming keyboard deals guide for a more refined selection of deals. We also have a best Razer keyboard deals guide and a best Logitech keyboard deals guide if you're after a deal.

PC Gaming Deals for Mice

A good gaming mouse is key to PC gaming. That doesn't mean you have to spend top dollar, however. (Image credit: Razer)

The great news is that you'll regularly find some of the best gaming mice on sale, with top options from Razer, SteelSeries and more receiving discounts throughout the month. If you don't find what you're after below, be sure to check out our guide to the best gaming mouse deals for more offers.

PC Gaming Deals for Headsets

Don't skimp on the headset. Thankfully, there's plenty of deals available on top models right now. (Image credit: Aukey)

A solid gaming headset is a must for any setup, and you'll want the latest models that support Dolby Atmos, DTS:X and more to get the most immersive experience. Thankfully, you'll find some of the best gaming headsets out there on sale throughout the month. There's a great selection of deals to take advantage of below, but feel free to check out our best gaming headset deals guide for a more refined selection of offers.