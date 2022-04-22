Best PS5 games 2022 – so far

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The PlayStation 5 might have launched in 2020 but it's 2022 that looks to be the year in which Sony capitalises on its early success with numerous stand out video games releasing for the next-gen console.

With 22 top PS5 games arriving in 2022, naturally there's a lot of competition for what to play in your hard-earned spare time. From the biggest titles from PlayStation Studios built exclusively for the console to the countless third-party partners premiering their latest and greatest games, it's a minefield out there deciding where to begin.

To save you the hassle, we've rounded up the best new games that have launched this year on PS5, so you know exactly what's worth playing and what's better left waiting for a sale. After all, it's for the players.

Elden Ring

(Image credit: Bandai Namco / FromSoftware)

Let's start with the titan from FromSoftware and George R. R. Martin in Elden Ring. This is the game of the year so far in terms of discussion, impact and overall scope. The 100-hour plus open world sees you rise from the lowest of the low as a Tarnished and become the Elden Lord, taking on degenerative demi-gods in epic boss fights like no other. A challenging game to be sure, yet one that offers such satisfaction and such reward for your effort that it's unrivalled in the media.

Read T3's Elden Ring review to find out more.

Horizon Forbidden West

(Image credit: Sony)

Horizon Forbidden West is as big of a blockbuster as you can get on PS5 right now, taking protagonist Aloy to new heights (literally and figuratively) in this fantastic action RPG. Not to mention, it's outrageously stunning. No, seriously it might be one of the best looking games to ever grace a console. Throw in the expanded combat that is designed to help take down the ginormous mechanical machines roaming the world, along with a compelling story that certainly goes places you wouldn't expect, and Horizon Forbidden West proves itself as one of the most ambitious games in recent years.

Read T3's Horizon's Forbidden West review to find out more.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Games)

Never tell me the odds. After a major delay and worrying concerns whether it could actually live up to the hype, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga released at the beginning of April to rave reviews and an astronomical 3.2 million in sales within its first two weeks, making it the biggest Lego game launch in history.

And why shouldn't it be? Who doesn't love exploring the many planets of Star Wars as Luke, Han, Leia, Obi-Wan, Rey, Chewie and over 370 more characters. The big incentive here is to be able to playthrough all nine Star Wars movies in any order you want, from The Phantom Menace all the way to The Rise of Skywalker. Packed with Easter eggs galore and the most iconic Star Wars moments recreated in Lego form with a humorous twist, this is much more than just a love letter to a galaxy far, far away.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection

(Image credit: Naughty Dog)

Tom Holland? No, thanks. Nolan North is the only Nathan Drake I need. Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection – made up of Nathan Drake's search for the treasure of pirate captain Henry Avery in Uncharted 4: A Thief's End as well as thief for hire Chloe Frazer's pursuit for the Tusk of Ganesh in Uncharted: The Lost Legacy – is a graphically enhanced upgrade that is a must-play for any newcomers.

Two tremendous Indiana Jones-like globetrotting adventures that explosive cinematic storytelling and real, deep characters – not just Mark Wahlberg with a moustache. Whether it's climbing a humongous clock tower in the heart of Madagascar or dodging bullets while sprinting across the rooftops in India, these are still some of the best video games you can play today.

Read T3's Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection review to find out more.