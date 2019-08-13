Best Buy Samsung Galaxy Note 10 pre-order deal delivers AWESOME $700 saving

This pre-order deal on the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 range at Best Buy is easily one of the best and most flexible offers around today.

That's because if you activate a Note 10, Note 10+, or Note 10+ 5G with Best Buy on your chosen carrier and trade-in an older Samsung, Apple, or Google-built phone, then you can drop an awesome $700 off the price.

For example, if you've finished paying off a Samsung Galaxy Note 9, then you can trade it in and get $600 on top of a $100 activation saving, meaning you'll pick-up a 256GB Samsung Galaxy Note 10 for only $10.42 a month.

A load of different phones can be traded-in too. As far back as the Galaxy S7 from Samsung, the iPhone 6s from Apple, and even the original Google Pixel. Naturally, you get more money off for newer devices, but we're guessing the vast majority of people will be able to walk away with at least $300 for their device.

Check out the full details of the Note 10 deal below:

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 range | save up to $700 at Best Buy

For many people this will be the perfect Samsung Galaxy Note 10 pre-order deal. That's because Best Buy is running a pre-order program where if you pre-order the Note 10, Note 10 Plus or Note 10 Plus 5G on contract and trade in your current phone then you can knock up to $700 off the total price, with up to $600 granted for the trade in and $100 cut off the activation cost. Contracts are available with AT&T, Sprint and Verizon, too.View Deal

