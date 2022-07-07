Best Buy Black Friday in July Sale 2022: date, what to expect and early deals

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

In an effort to take down Amazon's savings juggernaut next week with a sale of their own, Best Buy has announced the dates for their official Black Friday In July Sale. Slated for July 11 through July 13, Best Buy is getting a full 24 hour head start on the savings with a sale set to bring deals you wouldn't expect until later this year.

As a direct competitor to Amazon Prime Day (opens in new tab), the Best Buy Black Friday In July Sale should offer a solid alternative to those unable to find what they're looking for during Prime Day 2022. Focusing more around electronics and home goods, however, Best Buy's competing sale will have a much tighter selection of deals to choose from.

Browse Best Buy's Back to School deals before their Black Friday In July Sale here! (opens in new tab)

The announcement dropped on July 6 (opens in new tab), answering the many questions we had in regards to whether or not Best Buy was going to step up to the plate this year. While they did feature a decent sale shortly after Prime Day 2021, this year the retailer is looking to go toe-to-toe and even jump in on the action a day early.

Best Buy even provided an early sneak peak at some of the Prime-Day beating deals they're going to have (see below!). Along with a ton of deals on TVs, laptops, and other hot electronics, Best Buy is also featuring special perks for TotalTech members including early access deals on July 10 and a full four days of deals AFTER the Black Friday in July sale ends!

Alongside our Amazon Prime Day 2022 coverage, we'll be following the Best Buy Black Friday In July Sale closely to see who comes out on top with the best Prime Day deals. Until then, check out the preview below and be sure to come back next week for our top picks of the best deals at Best Buy!

Best Buy Black Friday In July 2022 - What to Expect

Best Buy dropped a huge list of what to expect during their Black Friday In July Sale starting next week, and we're looking forward to what it has to offer. While Prime Day 2022 should be as exciting as ever, Best Buy should have a more focused set of deals on products many of us may be after.

Check out just a preview of what some of the best deals will be next week:

Save up to $300 on select laptops

Save up to $200 on select MacBook models

Save on the latest Apple iPhone 13 Pro

TVs as low as $79.99

Save up to 50% on select small kitchen appliances

Save up to $350 on select gaming desktops

Save $170 on select KitchenAid stand mixers

Save $50 on select models of Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

$599.99 for Dyson V11 Torque Drive Cordless Vacuum (Save $100)

$799.99 for Sony 48″ Class BRAVIA A9S Series OLED 4K Smart TV (Save $500)

$249.99 for TCL 43” Class 4-Series 4K Smart Roku TV (Save $150)

$429.99 for Pit Boss Navigator 550 Wood Pellet Grill with Grill Cover (Save $220)

$179.99 for Apple AirPods Pro (with Magsafe Charging Case) (Save $40)

$124.99 for Sony WH-XB910N Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-The-Ear Headphones (Save $125)

$179.99 for Beats Studio³ Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones (Save $170)

$799.99 for NordicTrack Commercial S15i Studio Cycle (Save $500)

Rumors also have it that a PS5 restock (opens in new tab) may happen during the Best Buy Black Friday In July Sale, but there's no concrete evidence of this just yet. If one does happen, however, we'll be sure to get it on blast as soon as it arrives.

Best Buy Black Friday In July Sale - Early Deals

Thankfully, you don't have to wait until July 11 to get in on the savings. Best Buy is already hosting a Back to School sale and has even extended the Best Buy 4th of July Sale (opens in new tab). This means you can find some excellent deals on student laptops, Chromebooks, appliances, and much more.

Below is some of the best early deals you'll find right now:

