Best Black Friday tool deals: big savings on drills and more

A poor worker blames their tools, but a good worker makes sure they have the best ones. It's a great time for those who do their own home maintenance to update their tools, with Black Friday deals galore on these essential devices for homeowners and the handy.

You might need a new drill, a new battery, or a complete set of tools. Whatever you need, this month is a great one to buy as there are deep discounts on all of the major brands. In particular, we are seeing deep discounts on tool kits that can make great gifts for new homeowners.

Best Black Friday tool deals

Milwaukee Cordless Tool Kit (5-Tool): was $559, now $299 at Home Depot Milwaukee Cordless Tool Kit (5-Tool): was $559, now $299 at Home Depot

Save $260 (47%). This tool kit has everything the new homeowner is likely to want: a drill, screwdriver, circular saw, one-handed rip saw, and an LED light. Plus, you get the charger and a nice carrying case. That's a great deal for someone just starting out who needs enough tools to handle small jobs around the house.

CRAFTSMAN 239 Piece Mechanics Tool Set: was $199, now $99 at Lowes CRAFTSMAN 239 Piece Mechanics Tool Set: was $199, now $99 at Lowes

Save $100 (50%). There are a bewildering number of types of screws, bolts, and nuts out there. This set should handle pretty much anything around the house or car, though, with 239 tool heads, three sizes of ratcheting drivers, and a comprehensive set of screw heads, all in a nice chrome case.



Tacklife Rotary Toolset: was $69.99, now $47.99 at Walmart Tacklife Rotary Toolset: was $69.99, now $47.99 at Walmart

Save $20 (29%). Every home handyperson needs a small rotary tool that can cut, sand, polish, and generally mess around with things. This set includes a 200W rotary tool ( a bit more powerful than most) and 170 tool bits, including multiple bits for polishing, grinding, cutting, drilling and sanding. Also included is a handle that makes using the tool a bit easier and a depth sleeve that prevents you from cutting too deep. It's a great kit for the crafty.

Top retailers

Home Depot tool deals Home Depot tool deals

Home Depot is going all-in on power tools this Black Friday, but is offering the same deals all through December. There are some great deals on offer, including big savings on combination toolsets that include a selection of tools, batteries, and a carrying case. There are some very sweet deals on Ryobi tools, their own brand.

View all Home Depot tool deals

Lowes tool deals Lowes tool deals

Lowes is offering some great deals for the season, particularly on tools from manufacturers like DeWalt and Craftsman. There is also a great selection of deals on other products, so if you need a new ladder, check them out.

View all Lowes deals

Walmart tool deals Walmart tool deals

Walmart might not be the first retailer you think of when it comes to tools, but they are offering some great deals this Black Friday. Mostly these are on less popular brands like Hart and Greenworks, but there are also deals from high-end brands like Skil if you check down the list.

View all Walmart tool deals