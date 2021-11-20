Best Black Friday Oculus Quest 2 deals

Prepare for the metaverse and enjoy some great VR gaming with the Oculus Quest 2, now with promotional credit for Black Friday

Black Friday Oculus Quest 2 deals
The Oculus Quest 2 is the very latest in VR technology, providing truly immersive gaming at an affordable price. Now owned by Meta (Facebook) it also offers a door into the metaverse with the ability to experience fitness workouts, live concerts, meeting rooms, movie theaters and more, all through the headset. 

The Quest 2 is likely to be a big purchase this holiday season, especially considering the stock shortages on the PS5 and Xbox (try our PS5 stock tracker). Luckily there is no shortage of stock on the Quest 2 right now but there's also not much in terms of savings. 

If you are looking to just buy the headset, there are currently no discounts to be had. However, there is a $50 credit coming from Amazon from November 25 and a $50 gift card from Target, starting Nov 21. 

Oculus Quest 2 with $50 promotional credit:  $299 at Amazon

Oculus Quest 2 with $50 promotional credit: $299 at Amazon
Get a $50 promotional credit from Amazon as part of its Black Friday deals from November 25.

View Deal
$299 at Target

Oculus Quest 2 with $50 promotional credit: $299 at Target
Claim a $50 gift card with the purchase of the Oculus Quest 2 from November 21.

View Deal
Mat Gallagher
Mat Gallagher

As T3's Managing Editor in the US, Mat is a true lover of gadgets, but especially anything that involves cameras, cars, music or travel. Originally from the UK, he has written about technology since 2003 and after stints in Beijing and Hong Kong, is now based in Chicago.

