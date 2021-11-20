Best Black Friday Oculus Quest 2 deals

The Oculus Quest 2 is the very latest in VR technology, providing truly immersive gaming at an affordable price. Now owned by Meta (Facebook) it also offers a door into the metaverse with the ability to experience fitness workouts, live concerts, meeting rooms, movie theaters and more, all through the headset.

The Quest 2 is likely to be a big purchase this holiday season, especially considering the stock shortages on the PS5 and Xbox (try our PS5 stock tracker). Luckily there is no shortage of stock on the Quest 2 right now but there's also not much in terms of savings.

If you are looking to just buy the headset, there are currently no discounts to be had. However, there is a $50 credit coming from Amazon from November 25 and a $50 gift card from Target, starting Nov 21.

