Best Black Friday Nintendo deals

Any time you can get a Nintendo deal is a good time. Nintendo’s products have a notorious staying power when it comes to their prices, but Black Friday is one time you can find a bit more flexibility. Whether you’re trying to get your hands on one of the Nintendo Switch consoles themselves or just need to build out your game library or grab a few extra controllers, they stand a good chance of being among this year's best Black Friday deals.

The standard Nintendo Switch will be a hot target, and even if there aren’t strict discounts on the base price, you can expect plenty of bundle offers that may include extra games or accessories alongside the console itself. The same goes for the Nintendo Switch Lite, which already starts at a lower price. Nintendo’s new Switch OLED model will likely be a bit harder to find, as demand for that upgraded version spiked about as soon as it was introduced. Of course, that high demand will just make any deals on the console that much more enticing. Then there are extras like Joy-Con and Nintendo Switch Pro Controllers to complete your setup, and it never hurts to get a price cut on those.

We’ve rounded up all the deals on the best gear from Nintendo so you can spend less time hunting for deals and more time hunting for Pokemon.

The Nintendo Switch does it all. You can play games on the go in handheld mode or set the display portion on a table and use the Joy-Con separately. You can also dock it to a TV and enjoy games on the big screen. It’s the perfect choice for anyone who wants to play with all that flexibility and wants good value.

Bargain hunters will love the Nintendo Switch Lite. It’s a more affordable, portability-focused version of the Switch. The controllers are permanently attached and you can’t dock it to a TV, but if you’re not planning to use a TV, you’ll save a bunch of money by going with this model. You’ll also get some more carefree colors to choose from.

If you want the premium experience whether you’re at home or on the go, the Nintendo Switch OLED model will be the one you want. It has a bigger, OLED display that lets gaming on the go remain a pleasure to the eyes. It also has an extended battery life over the standard Switch. You even have the ability to dock this model to a TV when you’re at home. This model has still tough to get hold of, especially for its $349.99 list price but that just makes any Black Friday discounts more enticing.

The Joy-Con that come with your Switch are convenient for portability, but they can be a bit small. The Switch Pro Controller offers a serious upgrade for your gaming comfort. It works seamlessly with the console and connects wirelessly. You’ll get all the controls you need, just bigger, and that includes the gyroscopic controls you may need in some games. The controller isn’t cheap, though, so a Black Friday discount can certainly help.

Maybe you’ve broken one of your Joy-Con or maybe you just want to be able to play with friends and family when they’re over. Grabbing some extra Joy-Con is the way to go. You can use a pair of Joy-Con to give one person a complete controller or even use the pair to let two people get in on the games. It’s always nice to have a few extras handy, and it’s nicer when you can get them with a Black Friday deal.

Amazon Nintendo deals Amazon Nintendo deals

Amazon has Nintendo consoles, controllers, games and accessories ready to go, so you can get all your Nintendo shopping done in one place. Find the Black Friday discounts that work for you, and get everything delivered with ease.

Walmart Nintendo deals Walmart Nintendo deals

Walmart has a solid gaming section and even more solid Black Friday discounts, so you can expect to find plenty on offer from Nintendo. Popular games will likely go quick, and the console isn’t likely to stay on shelves long, though.

Best Buy Nintendo deals Best Buy Nintendo deals

There’s no shortage of electronics available at Best Buy, and the retailer doesn’t miss out on Black Friday. Whether you’re on the hunt for a Nintendo Switch, some games, or a couple of controllers, you’ll likely find it on offer at Best Buy this Black Friday, though you might need to be quick to get a new Switch.

Gamestop Nintendo deals Gamestop Nintendo deals

Gamestop has you covered for Nintendo. You can grab new and pre-owned games and hardware, making it that much easier to find a good deal, whether it’s just an everyday discount or a special Black Friday sale.

