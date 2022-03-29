Best Buy laptop deals: $400 off Windows laptops; $300 off Surface devices; $99 Chromebooks

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Best Buy's laptop deals are a great place to find cheap laptop deals throughout the month, offering one of the best selections of discounts, price drops and deals available right now. Usually covering a wide range of devices including Chromebooks, gaming laptops, and even workstations, Best Buy laptop deals feature a massive selection and great savings.

Best Buy's laptop deals feature some of the best laptops out there on sale throughout the week, with some great offers on student laptops and if you're lucky, even gaming laptops. There's a lot to scroll through, however, so we're hoping to make your laptop deal shopping a bit easier by bringing only the best front and center.

With blanket deals including up to $400 off select Windows laptops, device specific offers such as up to $300 off Microsoft Surface devices, and a plethora of other deals and steals to shop through, Best Buy is a safe bet to check out if you're hoping to find some of the best laptop deals of the week.

Best Buy Laptop Deals

Apple MacBook Pro 13.3" Laptop: was $1,499.99, now $1,299.99 ($200 off)

The latest MacBook Pro 13.3" is getting a solid $200 price drop this week at Best Buy. Even better, if you sign up with Best Buy's Totaltech membership you get a full 2 years of AppleCare+ at no additional chage.

MSI GF65 15.6" 144Hz RTX 3060 Gaming Laptop: was $1,099.99, now $799.99 ($300 off)

Featuring NVIDIA's RTX 3060 paired with a 10th Gen Intel i5, this is one of the best gaming laptops you'll find for the price right now. An excellent machine for 1080p gaming on the go.

Samsung Galaxy 13.3" 4K UHD Touch Screen Chromebook: was $999, now $599 ($400 off)

Now down to it's lowest price yet, grab the Samsung Galaxy 4K Touch Screen Chromebook at an incredibly cheap price of just $600. Powered by a 10th Gen i5 and loaded with 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD, this is a solid option for personal and academic use.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ 12.3" 2-in-1 Laptop: was $1,029.99, now $799.99 ($230 off)

The ultimate 2-in-1 machine drops down to just $800 this weekend at Best Buy. Microsoft's Surface Pro 7+ is a powerhouse of a machine, boasting an 11th Gen Intel i5 paireed with 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD for exceptional performance.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5" Touch Screen: was $899.99, now $699.99 ($200 off)

Powered by AMD's Ryzen 5 and paired with 8GB RAM alongside a 128GB SSD, the Surface Laptop 4 is a solid budget-friendly machine with enough power to handle most tasks with ease. An excellent option for school!

If Best Buy's laptop deals don't have exactly what you're looking for, don't worry. We've got loads more to check out! We've compiled all of the best laptop deals happening right now below, so you'll be able to find exactly what you're looking for at its best price this weekend.

Need a bit of inspiration to find the right laptop for you? We've got a few guides to help you find the perfect machine. Covering Chromebooks, 2-in-1's and more, you'll find some of T3's guides below to help steer you in the right direction.

