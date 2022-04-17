Apple Watch Series 7 prices drop to cheapest ever at Amazon Spring Sale

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The Amazon Spring Sale – which includes a variety of deals on smart tech, electronics, and more – currently has the best price on the Apple Watch Series 7. The deal saves upwards of 22% off select Apple Watch 7 models, including the more popular GPS + Cellular styles.

The cheapest deal today is the Apple Watch Series 7 GPS 41mm on sale for $313, but the Amazon Spring Sale Apple Watch Series 7 deals cover both 41mm and 45mm GPS only and GPS + Cellular models. Receiving a decent $70 price cut, Amazon also has the Apple Watch Series 7 45mm GPS + Cellular on sale for $459.

Receiving the coveted five star rating during our Apple Watch Series 7 review, and currently holding the number one slots for our best Apple Watch guide and our best smartwatch guide, we praised the Apple Watch Series 7 for "using its bigger screen to great effect, giving a genuine upgrade over older models".

While that may not say much, this deal does feature the best Apple Watch Series 7 price today. It's not often we see the Series 7 at this cheap of a price, with price drops this large usually occurring around Memorial Day sales and if we're lucky, Prime Day. If you don't own an Apple Watch and are finely ready to take the plunge, these are the best prices you'll find the Series 7 at right now.

Amazon Spring Sale Apple Watch Series 7 Deals

Editor's Deal of Choice Apple Watch Series 7 45mm GPS + Cellular (Clover)

Was $529, Now $459 ($70 off)

While not the cheapest Apple Watch Series 7 deal during Amazon's Spring Sale, the Clover color suits my taste with a clean natural green color. The GPS + Cellular features more options of course, so it's worth jumping up to this model if you can.

In comparison to some of the other retailers out there, these Apple Watch Series 7 deals at Amazon are by far at the best price out there. This isn't too surprising to see since Apple Watch deals usually only show up around larger sales days.

For the most part, the Amazon Spring Sale was the largest Easter Sale this weekend. There were a few other flash sales that occurred, but none that featured such cheap Apple Watch Series 7 deals.

Editor's Recommendations