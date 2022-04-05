Apple Watch Series 7 drops to its cheapest price ever

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Finding the Apple Watch Series 7 cheap is like finding a needle in a haystack, but it looks like we may have just hit the jackpot. With multiple retailers including Amazon and Walmart offering the Apple Watch Series 7 GPS model at its cheapest price ever, now's your change to grab Apple's latest wearable at an incredible price.

With a handful of retailers offering this exceptional $70 discount on the latest wearable from Apple, chances are these things will sell out quick. The good news, there are plenty of styles to choose from included in the deal. The better news, this is the lowest price the Apple Watch Series 7 has seen since launch.

On sale for just $329.99, the best Apple watch (opens in new tab) available just got a massive $70 price cut. The deal applies to a handful of colors and styles available right now, and thankfully there's more than enough to go around. You'll find all of the cheapest Apple Watch Series 7 deals (opens in new tab) today below!

Apple Watch Series 7 Deals at Amazon

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch Series 7 GPS 41mm (Blue): was $399, now $329 ($70 off) (opens in new tab)

Amazon is dropping $70 off the sleek blue color of the Apple Watch Series 7. A great yet subtle look for those who want something classy.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch Series 7 GPS 41mm (Red): was $399, now $329 ($70 off) (opens in new tab)

The flashy red model is also included in the biggest price drop, so head on over to Amazon to grab this Apple Watch Series 7 cheap if you want something with a little more eye catching style.

Apple Watch Series 7 Deals at Walmart

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch Series 7 GPS 41mm (Midnight): was $399, now $329 ($70 off) (opens in new tab)

Walmart's dropping $70 off the Midnight color of the Apple Watch Series 7. One of the more popular styles, this is a surefire hit for those who want something classy yet sophisticated.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch Series 7 GPS 41mm (Red): was $369, now $329 ($40 off) (opens in new tab)

While only $40 off right now at Walmart, it's still down to an incredibly low price. Grab the red at Walmart if Amazon is all sold out.

Best Apple Watch Series 7 Deals

If the offers above aren't enticing enough, you'll find plenty of Apple's smartwatches on sale right now. Including deals on the Series 6, Series 5, and the rest of the Apple Watch family, we've provided the best deals available today below.

