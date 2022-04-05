Apple Watch Series 7 drops to its cheapest price ever

Grab Apple's latest wearable at an unbeatable price before it's too late!

Finding the Apple Watch Series 7 cheap is like finding a needle in a haystack, but it looks like we may have just hit the jackpot. With multiple retailers including Amazon and Walmart offering the Apple Watch Series 7 GPS model at its cheapest price ever, now's your change to grab Apple's latest wearable at an incredible price.

With a handful of retailers offering this exceptional $70 discount on the latest wearable from Apple, chances are these things will sell out quick. The good news, there are plenty of styles to choose from included in the deal. The better news, this is the lowest price the Apple Watch Series 7 has seen since launch.

On sale for just $329.99, the best Apple watch (opens in new tab) available just got a massive $70 price cut. The deal applies to a handful of colors and styles available right now, and thankfully there's more than enough to go around. You'll find all of the cheapest Apple Watch Series 7 deals (opens in new tab) today below!

Apple Watch Series 7 Deals at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS 41mm (Blue): was $399, now $329 ($70 off) (opens in new tab)

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS 41mm (Blue): was $399, now $329 ($70 off) (opens in new tab)
Amazon is dropping $70 off the sleek blue color of the Apple Watch Series 7. A great yet subtle look for those who want something classy.

View Deal (opens in new tab)
Apple Watch Series 7 GPS 41mm (Red): was $399, now $329 ($70 off) (opens in new tab)

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS 41mm (Red): was $399, now $329 ($70 off) (opens in new tab)
The flashy red model is also included in the biggest price drop, so head on over to Amazon to grab this Apple Watch Series 7 cheap if you want something with a little more eye catching style.

View Deal (opens in new tab)
Apple Watch Series 7 GPS 41mm (Clover): was $399, now $349 ($50 off) (opens in new tab)

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS 41mm (Clover): was $399, now $349 ($50 off) (opens in new tab)
The subtle green clover model is also included in the price drop at Amazon, however it only goes down to just $349. Still a great price on Apple's best smartwatch (opens in new tab) to date.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Apple Watch Series 7 Deals at Walmart

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS 41mm (Midnight): was $399, now $329 ($70 off) (opens in new tab)

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS 41mm (Midnight): was $399, now $329 ($70 off) (opens in new tab)
Walmart's dropping $70 off the Midnight color of the Apple Watch Series 7. One of the more popular styles, this is a surefire hit for those who want something classy yet sophisticated.

View Deal (opens in new tab)
Apple Watch Series 7 GPS 41mm (Red): was $369, now $329 ($40 off) (opens in new tab)

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS 41mm (Red): was $369, now $329 ($40 off) (opens in new tab)
While only $40 off right now at Walmart, it's still down to an incredibly low price. Grab the red at Walmart if Amazon is all sold out.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Best Apple Watch Series 7 Deals

If the offers above aren't enticing enough, you'll find plenty of Apple's smartwatches on sale right now. Including deals on the Series 6, Series 5, and the rest of the Apple Watch family, we've provided the best deals available today below.

Apple Watch Series 7
(opens in new tab)
(Red)
Our Review
1
Apple Watch Series 7 [GPS... (opens in new tab)
Amazon (opens in new tab)
$399
(opens in new tab)
View Deal (opens in new tab)
Apple Watch 6
(opens in new tab)
Our Review
2
Apple Watch Series 6 (opens in new tab)
Apple (opens in new tab)
View Deal (opens in new tab)
Apple Watch 6
(opens in new tab)
Our Review
3
Refurbished Apple Watch... (opens in new tab)
GameStop (opens in new tab)
View Deal (opens in new tab)
Apple Watch Series 7 GPS 41mm
(opens in new tab)
(Green)
Our Review
4
Apple Watch Series 7 GPS,... (opens in new tab)
Walmart (opens in new tab)
$413.95
(opens in new tab)
View Deal (opens in new tab)
Apple Watch Series 7
(opens in new tab)
Our Review
5
Apple Watch Series 7 45mm... (opens in new tab)
Verizon Wireless (opens in new tab)
View Deal (opens in new tab)
Apple Watch Series 7
(opens in new tab)
Our Review
6
Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS)... (opens in new tab)
Best Buy (opens in new tab)
Preorder (opens in new tab)
Apple Watch Series 7
(opens in new tab)
(Red)
Our Review
7
Apple Watch Series 7 - 41mm -... (opens in new tab)
AT&T (opens in new tab)
View Deal (opens in new tab)
Apple Watch 6
(opens in new tab)
(Silver)
Our Review
8
Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS +... (opens in new tab)
Amazon (opens in new tab)
View Deal (opens in new tab)
Apple Watch 5
(opens in new tab)
Our Review
9
Apple Watch Series 5 (opens in new tab)
Amazon (opens in new tab)
View Deal (opens in new tab)
Apple Watch 4
(opens in new tab)
(White)
Our Review
10
Apple Watch Series 4... (opens in new tab)
Amazon (opens in new tab)
View Deal (opens in new tab)
Load more deals

