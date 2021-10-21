Apple Mac mini M1 $100 off in early Black Friday deal at Amazon

Save up to $100 on the Apple Mac Mini at Amazon right now in this early Black Friday deal

Apple Mac mini M1
(Image credit: Apple)
Mat Gallagher

By Last updated

The Mac mini M1 is a high-performing desktop solution and one of the cheapest ways to get a new Apple Mac. If you already have a monitor, or plan to hook your device up to a TV, a Mac mini is a great option. 

The latest Mac mini models feature the same M1 chip that features in the MacBook Air and 13-in MacBook Pro. This is fast enough for all of your photo and video editing needs, as well as all of your basic daily tasks. 

If that hasn't tempted you already, right now you can get up to $100 off the list price as part of Amazon's early Black Friday deals. The 512GB model is available right now for $799 (was $899) while the 256GB model is $649 (normally $699). 

Treat yourself to an upgrade while this deal lasts or get your holiday shopping off to a great start. 

2020 Apple Mac Mini with Apple M1 Chip (512GB)

2020 Apple Mac Mini with Apple M1 Chip (512GB) | Was: $899 | Now: $799 | Save: $100 (11%)
Apple's high-capacity Mac mini is even better with this $100 saving. 


View Deal
2020 Apple Mac Mini with Apple M1 Chip (256GB)

2020 Apple Mac Mini with Apple M1 Chip (256GB) | Was: $699 | Now: $649 | Save: $50 (7%)
The cheapest way to switch to an Apple desktop just got even cheaper with this $50 saving. 


View Deal
TOPICS
Computing
Mat Gallagher
Mat Gallagher

As T3's Managing Editor in the US, Mat is a true lover of gadgets, but especially anything that involves cameras, cars, music or travel. Originally from the UK, he has written about technology since 2003 and is now based in Chicago.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.