Android 12-powered ColorOS 12 to debut later this month – here's what we know

Amongst other major OS updates, smartphone manufacturer Oppo has confirmed the timeline for its rollout of Android-based ColorOS 12. That now looks set to be mid-to-late September, so Google’s stable Android 12 release could be imminent.

Google first announced the public beta for Android 12 at its Google I/O annual conference, where it teased the new design and interface. Last month, the final Android 12 beta was rolled out.

Oppo announced the new snippet of info via its official Weibo post, alongside sharing a collection of wallpapers that are heading to ColorOS 12. You can grab the wallpapers now, which should go some way to satisfy those of you who can’t hold out for the stable release.

Meanwhile, Oppo has also posted a short video in which shapes and patterns converge into the ColorOS 12 logo. Perhaps it hints at what we can expect from the effervescent UI that’s likely to characterize ColorOS 12 – though it could just be an eye-catching presentation tool. The jury is still out.

Currently, there's next to no available information about the supported devices for the new OS, as well as any meaty detail on the new features and changes, so we might have to wait a little longer for those.

In the interim, though, you can go right ahead and refresh your phone with some of the aforementioned snazzy wallpapers. But if you'd rather steer clear of all things ColorOS, then why not check out the heaps of other models we have in our hyper-prestigious lists of the best Android phones and best iPhone devices to satiate your desire for the latest and greatest in the smartphone arena.