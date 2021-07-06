OnePlus flagships to receive three major Android OS updates

OnePlus recently announced that it would merge its software team with Oppo’s in a bid to improve its resource sharing. Now it has just revealed that OxygenOS and ColorOS will move closer together, bringing a wider commitment to support OnePlus devices with three years or more of Android updates.

Following the announcement that OnePlus and Oppo's teams would combine, it was almost inevitable that OxygenOS and ColorOS would become more entwined. The good news is that a closer-knit relationship between OnePlus and Oppo should hopefully start to be a real boon to smartphone users after the announcement of new updates to extend the life span of your phone.

Following a recent OnePlus community post outlining its plan to "best leverage shared resources" with Oppo, users can look forward to three major Android updates and four years of security updates to arrive on the flagship range of OnePlus devices, including the 'T' and 'R' models like the OnePlus 8T and OnePlus 9R.

Specifically, users who purchased a OnePlus 9 series device (and beyond) this year should get the likes of Android 12, 13 and 14, with a fresh influx of security patches to keep the phones' defenses watertight. The ability to upgrade through the various new Android versions should keep your phone feeling crisp, even if the outer shell is showing signs of age.

As for those users with a OnePlus Nord or OnePlus Nord CE series handset, the schedule of updates is slightly different. Owners of these devices will receive two major Android updates and three years of security updates.

The OnePlus Nord 'N' range of devices, such as the OnePlus Nord N10 5G and OnePlus Nord N100, will get three years of security updates and one major Android update.

Streamlining product portfolio

The OnePlus forum post notes that the move has been implemented to "improve efficiency and standardize the software experience across our portfolio. This, OnePlus notes, is through "working on integrating the codebase of OxygenOS and ColorOS." Meanwhile, that integration doesn't mean that OxygenOS is fully morphing into ColorOS, with OnePlus quick to add that the change is occurring quietly behind the scenes and may well be unnoticeable to the majority of users.

All in all, it feels like the partnership between the two brands will enable users to reap the rewards of improved software updates. The news also comes amid rumors of a new flagship Nord, which could be arriving as soon as this summer. As always, we'll keep you updated with any news.