The best Amerisleep mattress discount codes, deals and sales in June 2020: Save 30% on any mattress

If you're on the hunt for an Amerisleep discount code or offer, we've done the hard work for you. Read on for the best cheap Amerisleep deals today.

There's a lot to think about when you're buying a new mattress, and your choices are ever-growing. One of the best mattress brands around today comes from US-made Amerisleep, and on this page we collect all the top deals, discounts and codes on offer so you can get more mattress for your money.

Amerisleep is currently holding an excellent Memorial Day sale, which will give you 30% off any mattress with the discount code AS30. Along with that mega saving you’ll also get free no-contact delivery and free returns, so getting your new mattress safely is simpler than ever. However, this deal is only live until Sunday 24 May, so you’ll have to act quickly to make the most of it.

Amerisleep mattress discount | Save 30% on any Amerisleep mattress

Use Amerisleep discount code AS30 – With three fantastic mattresses to choose from, all-American Amerisleep's sale could save you some serious cash on your new bed. Along with free no-contact delivery and free returns, you can't go wrong with this deal.View Deal

Which Amerisleep mattress should you buy?

Image 1 of 2 Amerisleep mattresses combine different layers designed to support you, relieve pressure and keep you cool (Image credit: Amerisleep) Image 2 of 2 These mattresses are designed to work well with Amerisleep's adjustable bed frame (Image credit: Amerisleep)

There are three different mattresses in Amerisleep's core range. The excellent-value AS2 is the most affordable, with the popular AS3 sitting in the mid-range. The high-end AS5 rounds off the selection. All boast the HIVE pressure-relief system, which targets pressure points and alleviates discomfort throughout the night, and each one can be built from 100% foam or with a hybrid coil layer for extra bounce.

Each one of these mattresses is an excellent choice, and all are covered by a 100-night trial and 20-year warranty. So, to help decide which is best for you, below we’ll outline all today’s top deals and explore each mattress in-depth.

The best Amerisleep mattress deals

(Image credit: Amerisleep)

Amerisleep AS2 mattress deals The best value Amerisleep mattress Specifications Sizes: 7, Twin to Split King Depth: 12 inches Turn: No Filling: Foam or hybrid Comfort: Medium-firm Trial: 100 days Guarantee: 20 years RRP: $999 – $1,898 Reasons to buy + Great for those on a budget + Excellent support for back pain sufferers + Breathable and cool Reasons to avoid - Only one firmness option - Not ideal for side sleepers

Amerisleep’s entry-level AS2 is an impressive way to open up the range. With three layers of foam – and a hybrid coil element if you fancy – this mattress provides excellent support and comfort for stomach and back sleepers.

The HIVE transition layer has five different sections to provide targeted support for your head, shoulders, hips, and upper and lower legs. While that means you won’t be able to flip the mattress around, it aligns your body perfectly to ensure pressure points are alleviated, resulting in a sounder sleep.

If you choose the hybrid AS2, in place of the HIVE system you’ll get your targeted pressure relief from individual pocket-coils. These provide extra support for your back and a little more cushioning for your hips. Combined with reinforced side support to stop the bed sagging and you rolling off at night, the hybrid is a great choice for those who want more bounce or an even cooler sleeping experience.

If you’re a side sleeper, you may find that the AS2 is just a touch too firm – the support system is designed mainly for back and stomach sleepers. That’s not to say the mattress isn’t for you, but we’d recommend considering the AS3 for a little more give to provide you with perfect support.

(Image credit: Amerisleep)

Amerisleep AS3 mattress deals Versatile and cooling mid-range mattress Specifications Sizes: 7, Twin to Split King Depth: 12 inches Turn: No Filling: Foam or hybrid Comfort: Medium Trial: 100 days Guarantee: 20 years RRP: $1,099 – $2,098 Reasons to buy + Amerisleep’s most popular mattress + Medium comfort is great for all + Eco-friendly construction Reasons to avoid - Not all that different to the AS2

Picking up where the AS2 left off is the AS3, Amerisleep’s mid-range mattress. While it’s not a massive step up, the AS3 is the perfect choice for those who like a little more softness in their mattress – namely side sleepers.

This extra cushioning is achieved through a slightly thinner HIVE layer and a thicker layer of Bio-Pur open-cell foam. Bio-Pur is both more eco-friendly and more comfortable than traditional petroleum-based memory foam, and keeps you cooler to boot – you really can have the best of both worlds, it seems.

While there’s not a huge difference in specs or price between the AS2 and AS3, the medium comfort of the AS3 will be much more suited to side sleepers while still giving enough support for others. Combine that with the extra Bio-Pur foam to make a cooler mattress and you’ve got a great value and an extremely versatile bed.

(Image credit: Amerisleep)

Amerisleep AS5 mattress deals Top-of-the-range mattress for those who crave softness Specifications Sizes: 7, Twin to Split King Depth: 14 inches Turn: No Filling: Foam or hybrid Comfort: Soft Trial: 100 days Guarantee: 20 years RRP: $1,799 – $3,498 Reasons to buy + Soft, luxurious comfort + Ultimate pressure-point relief + The only mattress with Active Flex Reasons to avoid - It’s not cheap

The AS5 is Amerisleep’s flagship mattress, and it’s luxury through and through. As you'd expect it comes with all the bells and whistles, including a full complement of either the HIVE layer or the pocket-coil hybrid system.

However, what sets the AS5 apart from the rest of the range is the innovative Active Flex layer – and this is how Amerisleep has perfected the combination of softness and support. While the Active Flex layer envelopes you as soon as you lie down, it rebounds in seconds to ensure you’re not left stuck in a saggy dip when you change positions.

For those who need a truly soft mattress the AS5 is the best choice from Amerisleep’s line up – but it doesn’t come cheap. With the Memorial Day discount active, though, that 30% off the RRP will save you a hefty chunk of cash.

Amerisleep Black Friday and Cyber Monday mattress deals in 2020: what we expect

Amerisleep isn't shy about advertising its upcoming discounts, and has already released details of its Black Friday 2020 sale. With a huge selection of offers, from $200-off codes to a ridiculous $1,500 reduction on adjustable bed packages, it looks like we’re in for some serious savings come November.

Whenever and whatever you’re thinking of buying, make sure to revisit this page to find out all latest and greatest deals on Amerisleep mattresses.