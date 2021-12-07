Amazon's Echo Dot 4th Gen is at its cheapest price ever right now

Want to grab Amazon's Echo Dot 4th Gen smart speaker at its cheapest price ever? Good news! It's on sale right now at Amazon at its lowest price ever, offering fans of one of the best smart speakers to date a chance to grab one at over 40% off.

On sale for $34.99, this deal offers the best price on the latest line of Echo Dot smart speakers. Great for any home and packed with features, this is an unbeatable offer on a speaker that breaks the mold.

Echo Dot 4th Gen w/ Clock: was $59.99, now $34.99 at Amazon Echo Dot 4th Gen w/ Clock: was $59.99, now $34.99 at Amazon

The latest entry in Amazon's line of Echo Dot smart speakers drops to its lowest price of the year. Now 41% off, this is the time to buy if you've been hoping to grab one.

While the new shape may take some getting used to, the new Amazon Echo 4th Gen smart speaker is a big leap forward. Improved sound quality alongside a bevvy of enhancements and features makes for one of the best sounding smart speakers to date.

This deal clocks in as the best and cheapest Echo Dot 4th Gen deal we've seen all year, offering the absolute best price on this incredible speaker. If you've been holding out on grabbing one of these, this is the deal you'll want to take advantage of.

Editor's Recommendations