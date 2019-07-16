Amazon Prime Day: this Nintendo Switch bundle is the cheapest you'll find all day!

The Nintendo Switch Lite may have just been announced but for those who still want the premium features of the original Switch along with the option to switch between home console and handheld, this Amazon Prime Day deal is too good to miss.

The console is still the usual UK RRP but the selection of bundled games to choose from have all had £30 knocked off the price and on top of that deal, Amazon is also throwing in a Nintendo Switch eShop voucher worth £30.

Check out the full details of the deal below:

Nintendo Switch console + £30 Nintendo eShop credit + £30 off Switch game of your choice This Amazon Prime Day deal expires at the end of the day and is for Prime members only. It offers a real bargain for those waiting to pull the trigger on the Nintendo Switch, offering a bundled game discounted by at least 50% as well an eShop voucher worth £30. You can choose between the Neon Red/ Neon Blue console and the more subdued grey model, and add one of a range of popular Mario titles, or The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild which we called an "essential purchase" in our review.View Deal

You can find the console and eShop voucher bundled with the same range of games elsewhere - such as Currys PC World - but Amazon's offer is still £10 cheaper and you're unlikely to find the equivalent cheaper anywhere else.

