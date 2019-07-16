Amazon Prime Day: Save up to 50% on Eastpak backpacks and bags

Well, Amazon Prime Day is well and truly upon us and that means there are plenty of deals ready and waiting to be snapped up. It's not just electrical items getting the price cut, oh no, there are discounts across everything, even backpacks and bags.

Now is the perfect time to grab a new bag, with summer holidays coming up, and the new school/college/university term in September.

Here we've curated a list of our favourite pieces on sale, but make sure you check out all of the Eastpak deals on Amazon.

Eastpak Padded Pak'R Backpack, 24L | was £40 | now £23.90 | save 40%
The Eastpak Padded Pak'r backpack is an absolute classic. We'ved included the 'Eastpak core double denim colourway', but there are many more available. It's a perfect combination of style, comfort, and durability.View Deal

Eastpak Provider Backpack, 33L | was £80 | now £39.90 | save 50%
Ergonomically designed for practical everyday use: the Eastpak Provider backpack comes with two main compartments, a separate organiser section and compression straps to keep everything in its place. An extra strong laptop backpack with space for 15 inch laptops, this pack is designed for comfort with extended use, featuring padded straps, quilted back panel and a rubber moulded handle for easy carrying.View Deal

Eastpak The One Messenger Bag, 2.5L | was £27 | now £13.60 | save 50%
Eastpak's best selling cross body bag in Eastpak black fabric. It's designed to keep your day trips organised with multiple pockets, whilst looking stylish.View Deal

Eastpak Springer Bum Bag, 2L | was £22 | now £11.40 | save 48%
Stow essentials away in this black fabric bum bag, designed for hands-free adventures. It features one large compartment and a small zip pocket inside.View Deal

Eastpak Benchmark Single Pencil Case | was £9.00 | now £5.40 | save 40%
This pencil case from Eastpak is the ideal vessel for your stationary. It features one large compartment for all your daily stationery essentials.View Deal

Make sure you check out all of the Eastpak deals on Amazon.

