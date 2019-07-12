Amazon Prime Day needs to bring it to beat these HUGE Walmart camping gear deals

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is right around the corner, but that doesn’t mean you have to wait a second longer to find top deals on a big range of camping gear and outdoors sports goods… Not when Walmart is offering up such tantalising prices as it is right now.

There are currently oodles of items on offer, from tents, camping coolers and hiking poles, through to sun canopy shelters, waterproof jackets and inflatable kayaks. In short, if you love being outdoors and want the kit to enjoy it for less, it’s well worth casting your eye over these sweet offers below.

Ready to stock up on some ace new camping gear or outdoors sports goods? Then here are our top picks currently on offer at Walmart, while stocks last…

Coleman Evanston 8-Person Tent | Now $169.81 | Was $239.99 | $70.19 off

One of our favourite camping brands, Coleman certainly knows its way around a tent, as the Evanston shows. This 8-person beauty boasts the company’s WeatherTec system to keep rain out, plus a screened living area to ensure any pesky bugs don’t gatecrash your outdoors sleepover.View Deal

Enkeeo Camping Lantern with Mosquito Zapper | Now $19.99 | Was $39.98 | $19.99 off

Speaking of pesky bugs, few things are more annoying when camping near water than a horde of mosquitos. This nifty waterproof camping lantern can help you zap them through the night, as it doubles as a mosquito killer. Switch it on and hang it up in your tent to wage war on mozzies for up to 15 hours.View Deal

Hascon Inflatable Paddle Board 10’ 6” Complete Kit | Now $237.01 | Was $899.99 | $662.98 off

Relax and recharge on calm waters this summer by getting in on the super-popular, and mindful, outdoors sport that is paddle boarding. This Hascon SUP kit contains everything you need to start: the inflatable paddle board itself, plus an adjustable paddle, travel backpack, leash and pressure pump. See you on the water.View Deal

Timberland Women’s Norwood Hiking Boots | Now $63.08 | Was $110 | $46.92 off

Hit the trail in comfort and style with Timberland’s waterproof hiking boots. An EVA midsole helps with shock absorption, and the boot’s overall design works to boost your walking comfort and reduce foot fatigue, each step of your hike. Buy ’em now and wear ’em through autumn and winter too.View Deal

Coleman 50-Quart Xtreme Camping Cooler with Wheels | Now $29.82 | Was $49 | $19.18 off

Get those beers on ice, stat! Coleman’s popular camping cooler sports a welcomed set of wheels to help you pull this beauty along, whether you’re heading to a festival, regular campsite, to the beach or park. It’s large enough to hold 84 cans of the good stuff, and keeps ice solid for up to five days.View Deal

Ozark Trail 10 x 10 Instant Slant Leg Canopy (Watermelon Red) | Now $40.88 | Was $59 | $18.12 off

Who wants a sun shelter canopy that's easy to pitch outside their tent, at the beach, or even to put up in your garden during the hottest days of summer? The vibrant Watermelon Red is currently the cheapest of the colours, but the Burgundy Red, Black, Dusty Blue and Green are on offer too (at $49.95).View Deal

Wenzel Blue Ridge 14 x 9 Tent 7-Person | Now $99.99 | Was $169.58 | $69.59 off

Budget tent alert! Camp for less this summer with Wenzel’s in demand Blue Ridge Tent. It accommodates up to seven people, though we’d recommend 5-6 if you want a bigger spread of living and storage space in the tent. Need some a time out from your loved ones? Hang up the removable divider for instant privacy. View Deal

Lifetime Daylite 80 Sit-On-Top Kayak | Now $185 | Was $315 | $130 off

Fancy a spot of fishing? However you choose to enjoy the water, Lifetime’s adventure loving 8ft kayak is up for it. UV protected, this sit-on-top vessel can be stood upright when not in use, and sports a bevvy of useful features including T-handles for easy transport, a quick release seat back, and self-bailing scupper holes.View Deal

Fortech 17" Queen Airbed with Built-In Pump | Now $58.98 | Was $110.99 | $52.01 off

Camping and good sleep rarely mix well, so up your chances of getting quality shut-eye by investing in a decent camping bed or airbed for your tent. This plump airbed offers three preset comfort levels, depending on your preferred firmness, and is relatively quick to inflate too.View Deal

Craghoppers Men’s Corran Gore-Tex Jacket | Now $202.99 | Was $290 | $87.01 off

Keep the rain out and the wind off with this cosy waterproof jacket from Craghoppers. It has an adjustable hem and waist, enabling you to get a better fit, plus four pockets, including one just for your phone. How thoughtful. Mighty Gore-Tex tech is on hand to ensure its fully waterproof. View Deal

Wakeman Outdoors 3-Season Sleeping Bag | Now $22.99 | Was $36.97 | $13.98 off

Not looking for an airbed but want a snugly sleeping bag? Then take a peek at this cosy three-season sleeper, designed with a soft cotton lining that feels divine against the skin. There’s additional padding near the head that doubles as a camping pillow, and it’ll keep you comfortably warm down to a nippy 35 degrees fahrenheit. View Deal

Costway Hiking Poles | Now $20.99 | Was $55.99 | $35 off

Some trails are more challenging than others, and some of us need more support than others when hiking, backpacking and walking. These telescopic hiking poles will give you that support, working to keep you steady as you ascend or descend, and reducing stress on your knees as you go.View Deal

Amazon and Walmart aren’t the only big retailers getting in on the price-slashing fun. Best Buy and AO.com are also offering discounted prices on some really great products.

So if you want some buys for your home, fitness regime, upcoming holiday or just to make your commute more fun, check out those sites too.

And don’t forget: we'll be updating our Amazon Prime Day 2019 page with the biggest and best deals throughout the Prime period, so stay tuned!

Looking for even more camping gear? Then have a gander through our expert buyer's guides below…