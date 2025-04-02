REI is selling this 6-person tent for just $83 – grab it before it's gone!
This 3-season tent has almost 60% off
If you’re dusting off your camping gear and realised you could do with a brand new tent, then this deal at REI is one you definitely do not want to miss. Right now, you can snag this 3-season tent from Alpine Mountain Gear for just $83, reduced from $200 – that’s a mahoosive 56% saving!
Take me straight to REI's sale
Thanks to its two-pole design and quick-clip set-up, the Weekender Tent 6 is easy to pitch and take down, making it a great choice for first-time campers. As a 6-person tent, it's also pretty spacious and would be a comfortable size for a family of four, or those who require extra room for storing their camping gear.
This 3-season tent from Alpine Mountain Gear is ideal for camping trips in spring, summer, and early autumn. Its spacious design would comfortably sleep up to four people and reviewers have said it takes as little as five minutes to set up. Grab it with 56% off now!
While it has conjured up some slightly mixed reviews, most people have praised it for its speedy setup and roomy layout.
One person wrote: “I purchased this tent last minute for a camping trip in July. My fiancé and I stayed in the tent with 2 larger dogs and it was still spacious. Lots of head room and kept cool during July. I loaned it to some friends for a trip in September and the tent did well! Held up excellent in the rain and didn't get too chilly!”
It’s pretty portable too, weighing just 13 pounds, so it won’t be too heavy to lug back to the car once you’re finished and, thanks to its large dome shape, there’s more scope for standing.
At this price, we suspect this tent will sell out pretty fast, especially as REI also has some fantastic deals across hiking boots, sleeping bags and more! If a new tent has been at the top of your camping list for a while now, don't sit on this one for too long.
