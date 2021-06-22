Amazon Prime Day: Get $10 credit with a $40 gift card

Here's an intelligent way to save some cash after Prime Day by spending now. Among the best Prime Day deals this year is this Amazon gift card offer. Right now, when you load up a gift card with $40 of credit, you will receive $10 of promotional credit. That's a 25% bonus credit for use after Prime Day.

You can send the gift card to someone else or reload to your own gift card balance. Either way, you will receive a $10 promotional credit within two days. There's only one credit per customer and it must be loaded onto the card before 11.59 pm (PT) on June 22.

The beauty is, there's no time limit to then spend this credit. If you plan to spend money on Amazon at any point over the next few months (who isn't?) then it makes sense to load up your gift credit now.

To get this deal, visit the promo page and clip the coupon, or use the promo code GCPRIME2021 at checkout. Reload $40 or more on to your gift card balance and you will get a $10 credit on your account after two days.