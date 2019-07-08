Amazon Prime Day: eBay promises deals "customers actually want"

eBay UK has just crashed the Amazon Prime Day party days before Amazon's own deal-fest kicks off.

In response to Prime Day, eBay UK has kicked off 15 days of deals promising discounts of up to 70% off leading brands include Google, Currys, Samsung, LG, Dyson and more, pointing out that there are no membership fees required to get these bargains. Take that, Amazon!

Some of the featured sale events on eBay UK include:

A Week of Savings: To kick start the deals, eBay UK is offering massive discounts up to 70% off electronics including 50" LED TVs, Google Home Minis and 20% off everyday essentials.

£79 Deals: An Amazon Prime account costs £79 a year – eBay suggests that you instead spend that £79 on one of its £79 Deals. Two items will have their prices slashed to £79 every day and include brands like Simba, Vax, Oral B, Google, Karcher and De’Longhi.

Fashion: Jigsaw’s eBay shop will be running a flash sale on 9 July for 24 hours, with up to 25% off.

eBay promises that there will be many more deals rolled out throughout the event.

For Rob Hattrell, VP of eBay UK, the gloves are off. "eBay always puts its customers and sellers first. We don’t think we should be charging our customers a membership fee for them to enjoy great discounts and offers, and for the next fifteen days we will be sharing our best ever discounts with them," he said.

"There will be deals on thousands of products across eBay that customers actually want, not just discounts on products no one ever buys or on end-of-life stock. This includes huge savings on smart speakers, big screen LED TVs, electric toothbrushes and garden gadgets. The deals will be updated every day, so customers should keep an eye out on site for all the amazing offers, and enjoy shopping."

For more information about eBay UK's deals visit https://www.ebay.co.uk/deals.