Amazon Prime Day can wait! Get Amazon's Fire TV Cube for just $99 right now

With Amazon Prime Day set to happen later this year, you may be wondering just how long you'll have to wait to score some sweet deals on Amazon devices. Wait no more, as deals worthy of the Prime Day badge are already in full swing over at Amazon.

On top of the already popular Fire TV Stick deal currently happening, Amazon has dropped the price on another Amazon streaming device you'll want to check out. On sale for a limited time, you can pick up Amazon's new Fire TV Cube for just $99!

Not sure which one to grab? Check out our comparison of the Fire TV Cube vs Fire TV Stick 4K to get all the details.

Complete with Amazon Alexa and 4K streaming capabilities, Amazon's Fire TV Cube is the ultimate hands-free streaming setup. New to the Fire TV line up, the Fire TV Cube offers the same complete library of content as the Fire TV Stick with fully hands-free operation. Search through over 500,000 movies and TV episodes to watch, stream Disney+, or watch your favorite paid streaming service, all with simple voice commands through Amazon Alexa.

The best part? The Fire TV Cube offers complete access to Amazon's library of 4K content as well, giving you the clearest picture quality at an incredible price. Of course, Amazon Prime members get to take advantage of their membership by getting unlimited access to thousands of free and paid movies and TV episodes.

We'll definitely see more deals on Amazon's Fire TV Cube come Amazon Prime day, but for now this is your best shot at grabbing one of the best streaming devices on sale – at least until Black Friday deals start showing up!

Amazon Fire TV Cube w/ Alexa & 4K Streaming Capabilities

Was: $119 | Now: $99 | Savings: $20 (17%) | Amazon

A completely hands-free 4K streaming experience packed into a tiny little cube, Amazon's Fire TV Cube gives you total control over your content viewing and navigating. Watch over 500,000 movies and TV episodes without ever touching a remote, all while enjoying 4K streaming capabilities with select content.View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Cube + Food Network Kitchen

Was: $139 | Now: $99 | Savings: $40 (29%) | Amazon

For no additional charge, pick up Amazon's Fire TV Cube and get a 1-Year subscription to Food Network Kitchen. Whip up something new and exciting in the kitchen while watching over 500,000 movies and TV episodes without ever touching a remote in stunning 4K playback where available.View Deal

Today's Best Amazon Fire TV Cube Deals Reduced Price Fire TV Cube, hands-free with... Amazon Prime $119.99 $99.99 View Deal Amazon - Fire TV Cube 16GB... Best Buy $99.99 View Deal Amazon Fire TV Cube 4K Ultra... Kohl's $99.99 View Deal

Editor's Recommendations

We at T3 want to help you find the best deals on your favorite products. For more news, reviews, and great deals – as well as helpful buying guides – check out the articles below: