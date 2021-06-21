Amazon Prime Day camera deals: top 5 live now

Whether you're a casual phone snapper or a budding amateur photographer, having the right equipment can be the difference between a good shot and a really great image. While having the best camera might not make you a better photographer, it will allow you to capture sharper images even in low light.

There's a wide range of cameras to choose from these days, from professional DSLRs and mirrorless devices to super-zoom and compact cameras. Investing in a camera can be a big decision, so it's important to do some research but you don't want to pay more than you have to. This year's best Prime Day deals include some of the top brands with savings that you don't want to miss.

Here's a round-up of some of the best savings available during the Prime Day sales. Don't forget though, these sales end at 11.59 pm (PT) on Tuesday, June 22 and can sell out before then – so be quick.

Top 5 Prime Day camera deals

Canon EOS M50 Compact System Camera and EF-M 15-45 mm f/3.5-6.3 IS STM Lens - Black| was £649.99 | now £499 at Amazon (save £150)

Shoot superb 4K movies and photos straight out of the camera with a DSLR sized sensor and DIGIC 8. This is a sleek, classic design that features a large central EVF and Vari-Angle touch screen with Touch and Drag AF.View Deal

Panasonic LUMIX S5 Full Frame Mirrorless Camera body + 20-60 mm Lens| was £1,999.99 | now £1,449 at Amazon (save £550)

The Panasonic LUMIX S5 brings together two lines of award-winning cameras, the video heritage of the LUMIX GH5 and the full-frame low-light qualities of the LUMIX S1, combined into an ergonomic camera body with video-rich features for the quality conscious content creator. This comes with an additional battery pack, which is an Amazon exclusive deal.View Deal

Sony DSC-WX500 Digital Compact High Zoom Travel Camera| was £330 | now £194.49 at Amazon (save £136)

A lovely compact camera here with the Zeiss Vario Sonnar T30x optical zoom lens and 18.2 MP Exmor R CMOS sensor for higher image quality even when dark. A 180 Degree tiltable LCD screen makes framing of selfies or low position shots easy, and you can use built-in NFC/Wi-Fi capability to send photos and movies from your camera to other mobile devices.View Deal

Canon EOS RP + RF 35mm f/1.8 Macro IS STM Lens| was £1,569.98 | now £1,299 at Amazon (save £270)

EOS RP is a small, light and practical full-frame mirrorless camera offering all the benefits of the EOS R System along with an intuitive interface that helps guide towards greater creativity.View Deal

Nikon Z6 Body| was £2,099 | now £1,339 at Amazon (save £760)

With the world’s widest full-frame lens mount, the agile Z 6 mirrorless camera can capture light as never before. The wide 55 mm mount diameter means your Z series camera takes in more light. Just 16 mm between the mount and the camera’s full-frame image sensor means more of that light reaches the sensor.View Deal

