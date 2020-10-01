Early Amazon Prime Day deals on Fire HD tablets? Sign us up!

We haven't quite made it to Amazon Prime Day but it sure does feel like it. Amazon's line of Fire HD tablets – including the all new Fire HD 8 Plus – have recently gotten a permanent price drop and you can get in on Prime Day savings right now.

With features that would make even the most hardcore Apple and Samsung tablet fans nod in approval, Amazon's Fire HD series tablets offer an excellent array of versatility and functionality at an already incredible price. The additional discounts happening right now just sweeten the deal even more.

Designed to provide the complete tablet experience at an affordable price, Amazon's Fire HD tablets offer some of the best bang for your buck. As some of the best tablets for their price, Amazon's Fire HD line of tablets matches the performance of higher priced premium tablets without the added cost.

Amazon's newly released Fire HD 8 Plus – which is starting at just $109.99 right now – features an incredible engine under its hood. A quad-core 2.0 GHz processor paired with 3GB RAM and up to 64GB of storage powers Amazon's latest tablet, making it easily outperform most $400+ tablets with ease.

On top of that, Amazon's new Fire HD 8 Plus features wireless charging capabilities with up to 12 hours of battery life. With these specs and features, it was already a great deal at it's standard price, but now it's just too good to pass up.

Check out all of Amazon's best Fire HD tablet deals going on right now! Act fast though, at prices like these stock is going to move quickly. Don't miss your chance to take advantage of some of the best Fire HD tablet deals we've see in some time.

Best Fire HD Deals Today

Best Fire HD 8 Plus Deal Today at Amazon

Fire HD 8 Plus Tablet (32GB) + Wireless Charging Dock

Was: $149.99 | Now: $109.99 | Savings: $40 (25%)

Get Amazon's all new Fire HD 8 Plus tablet on sale today for just $109.99. This offer includes the wireless charging dock, meaning you get access to the complete array of features the new Fire HD 8 Plus tablet offers. At a price like this, you won't see a better deal until Amazon Prime Day.View Deal

Best Fire HD 10 Deal Today at Amazon

Fire HD 10 Tablet (32GB)

Now On Sale: $149.99

While it doesn't feature the wireless charging capabilities of the Fire HD 8 Plus, Amazon's Fire HD 10 tablet kicks it up a notch with a full 1080p display for clearer, crisper images. Take the same great features of the Fire HD 8 and turn it up to 10!View Deal

Best Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Deal at Amazon Today

Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet (32GB)

Now On Sale: $139.99

Built with the little ones in mind, Amazon's all new Fire HD 8 Kids Edition features a rugged "kid-proof" casing and so you can hand it over worry-free. You also receive a free year of Amazon Kids+, an all-in-one subscription service with access to safe and child-friendly books, movies, TV shows, and more.View Deal

