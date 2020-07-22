Amazon Prime Day-beating Fire tablet sale has ENTIRE RANGE discounted

Amazon Prime Day has been delayed until later this year, but that hasn't stopped Amazon from slashing the prices on its entire Fire tablet range right now.

What's really exciting is that both 2019 and 2020 models are discounted, too, with cost carves of up to $50 available to be bagged.

The result? Prices for these top tablets now start from just $34 and, as it is Amazon, you get totally free shipping, too.

Amazon Fire 7 | Was $49 | Now $34 | Saving $15

The most affordable tablet that Amazon makes just somehow got even cheaper, with the compact 7-inch Fire now available for a super low $34. Despite its small size, this is a strong tablet that comes with hands-free Alexa functionality.

Amazon Fire HD 8 (2020) | Was $89 | Now $59 | Saving $30

One of the new 2020 models, the all new Fire HD 8 delivers a great battery life, USB-C charging and an all-round spec bump from the Fire 7. A great all-rounder for those who want a lightweight tablet experience.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus | Was $109 | Now $79 | Saving $30

Spend a bit more and you can land the 2020 edition of the Fire HD 8 Plus, which delivers the same package as the above Fire HD 8 but ups the internal RAM to 3GB from 2GB. This leads to faster performance. It also supports wireless charging, too. Nice!

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition | Was $139 | Now $89 | Saving $50

The new version of the Fire HD 8 Kids Edition delivers 30% faster performance than the outgoing model. As you would expect from a kids tablet from Amazon, it comes with a two-year guarantee where if the child breaks it then Amazon replaces it no questions asked. Peace of mind.

Amazon Fire HD 10 | Was $149 | Now $99 | Saving $50

For users who want a more premium tablet experience in the Amazon ecosystem the Fire HD 10 is ideal. It delivers a large 10-inch display and more powerful internals than either the Fire 7 or Fire HD 8. It is also available in a range of attractive colorways.

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition | Was $99 | Now $59 | Saving $40

The cheapest Kids Edition tablet Amazon make just got even cheaper thanks to this super summer sale. For young children this is a great option, delivering a basic but feature-packed tablet that comes with a robust bumper case to help prevent damage.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition | Was $199 | Now $149 | Saving $50

And, finally, if you are looking for a tablet for a kid at the more premium end of the market then the Fire HD 10 Kids Edition is the best out there. No other tablet comes close to this in terms of delivering a high-end slate aimed at children, and for older kids especially it is a great choice.

