Amazon Prime Day 2021 CONFIRMED: sellers asked to submit deals

The countdown to this year's Amazon Prime Day has begun, with Amazon asking sellers on its platform to submit their proposals for Lightning Deals and Prime Member Vouchers. It's even shared details of the sort of Prime Day deals it wants to see this year.

Writing on the Amazon Services Seller Forums, Amazon says "The Lightning Deals and Prime Member Voucher submission window for Prime Day 2021 is now open. The deadline for submissions is Friday, April 23, 2021 for Lighting Deals, and Friday, May 28, 2021 for Prime Member Vouchers. Submit your promotions now for a chance to have your deal considered for this event."

That's good news for deal hunters as it's our first bit of official confirmation that Prime Day 2021 is going ahead and given that the submission deadline for sellers is the end of April, it suggests that Prime Day will return to its July slot rather than the October slot that it slipped to last year. T3's current prediction is that Prime Day 2021 will run over two days from the start of Monday 12 July until the end of Tuesday 13 July, 2021.

Amazon also provides an idea of the sort of Lightning Deals that we can expect this year as in its post to sellers it recommends that sellers create deals with the following criteria:

At least 20% or £50/€50 (approx. AU$80) lesser than the current site price

Must match/beat the lowest price of the year

Strong sales history

3.5+ star rating

We're especially happy to see that Amazon is pushing for the Lightning Deals to match or beat the lowest price of the year as it means we won't be worried about snapping up a deal only to later realise that it wasn't actually that great a saving.

Amazon Prime Day ran in 19 countries in 2020 including US, UK, Australia, Canada, UAE, Singapore, Netherlands, Mexico, Japan, Italy, Germany, France and China.

While the initial announcement has been made to UK sellers, deals criteria is expected to be the same across the different markets.

One product category that always gets big discounts over the Prime Day period is Amazon's own devices – Kindles, Echo speakers, Fire tablets, Ring video doorbells and more. But if you don't want to wait three months for those discounts, we have some great news for you if you are in the UK: The Amazon Spring Sale is on now with daily deals until 31 March and that sale includes this MASSIVE Amazon device sale.