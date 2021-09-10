Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K drops to its cheapest price of the year – don't miss out!

Amazon has dropped the price of their ever popular Fire TV Stick 4K down to its cheapest price of the year, taking a solid 15% off one of the best streaming devices available today for the price.

On sale for $34.99, this deal takes $15 off the already affordable streaming stick to make this a must buy for those hoping to grab one. Complete with 4K support (with content that provides it), the Fire TV Stick 4K is the simplest way to enjoy your favorite streaming services, TV shows and movies without logging onto your PC or tablet.

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Remote

Now: $34.99 | Was: $49.99 | Savings: $15 (30%)

Featuring 4K support alongside Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and more, the Fire TV Stick 4K is THE streaming stick to go for at this price. It's the most affordable option available today and offers access to your favorite streaming services including Netflix, HULU, Disney+ and more all in a simple and easy to use device.View Deal

Given the coveted five star rating over in T3;s Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K review, this exceptional streaming device tops the charts with an impressive amount of features. Along with support for 4K content, the Fire TV Stick 4K also features support for Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and even HDR10+ to provide the best picture quality possible.

It also includes direct access to all of our favorite streaming apps including Netflix, Hulu, Disney+ and more along with hundreds of free channels as well as pay-per-view events. Amazon's library of content has also grown a ton since its release, so now there's plenty of 4K content to check out whenever you want.

Of course, the Fire TV Stick 4K also features Alexa voice controls so not even the remote is needed if you so choose. The only downside some viewers may not like is the interface, as it can be a bit clunky and unwieldy to those familiar with Amazon's way of serving up content. That said, for $35 this is an unbeatable offer on one of the best Amazon devices available today. Don't pass this one up if you've been hoping to grab one of these cheap.

