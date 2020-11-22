Apple AirPods Studio and AirTags leak means a nasty Christmas surprise for Bose and Tile

Last week, tipster L0vetodream hinted that despite a busy few months that has seen the launch of new watches, iPhones, Macs and a HomePod mini, Apple isn’t done yet.
“You’ll get a Christmas surprise from Apple,” the leaker tweeted before adding “winter exclusive, good for winter.”
You'll get a Christmas surprise from Apple（PS：Winter exclusive、good for winter）November 14, 2020
- Why the MacBook Air and Pro with Apple's M1 chip are so fast: an expert explains
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Lite is the affordable folding phone of our dreams
- Sony Xperia comeback will launch fresh assault on Samsung Galaxy S21
What could that be? Well, nobody seems to know for sure, including another established Apple leaker Jon Prosser, who put out a video with a section dedicated to this rumor, but ultimately came up with no definite answers.
AirTags – Apple’s location tracking answer to Tile – is one possibility, and has been ready to go for some time according to Prosser’s sources, backed up by code in the iOS 14.3 beta. But they don’t exactly fit with the whole ‘good for winter’ thing.
Likewise AirPods Studio – a product that Prosser previously cited as available by December “at best” – is another possibility, but again not hugely Christmassy, unless you consider the cups to have an earmuff-like warming quality.
Those are the only imminent bits of hardware that we know about, but of course L0vetodream never specified that this surprise would be something physical. Could it instead be software based? That’s the opinion of LeaksApplePro, who tweeted “probably some kind of free software. No hardware.”
Certainly Apple now has a lot of options here, especially in terms of subscription content. There’s so much, in fact, that Apple now offers subscribers the option to get its music, TV, games and news offerings all in one place with Apple One. Could the company be planning on making any one of these free over the holiday season? It’s possible.
Or it could be something simpler than that. Apple Fitness Plus is listed on the Apple One website as “coming late 2020”, so that’s possible. Or maybe we’re just going to get an exclusive Christmas blockbuster movie coming to Apple TV Plus?
We’ll have to wait and see, but with Christmas just over a month away, we’ll know soon enough.
The best Black Friday sales around the web
- Allsaints – 30% off everything
- Amazon.co.uk – huge sale from Friday 20 to Monday 30 November
- AO.com – 1,000 deals on household appliances large and small
- Argos – big deals with same-day home delivery
- ASOS– savings on over 850 brands from 27 – 30 November
- Boohoo – up to 80% off everything
- B&Q – massive DIY sale on now
- Bose – save up to 45%
- Currys – save on 4K TVs, laptops and much more
- Dyson – save up to £150 on vacuums, fans and hair care
- eBay.co.uk– up to 50% off right now
- Ernest Jones – save on luxury watches and jewellery
- Goldsmiths.co.uk – up to 50% off watches and jewellery
- John Lewis – deals on Dyson, Sonos and more
- Le Creuset – save up to 50%
- Lego – 30% off sets
- Lovehoney.co.uk – up to 50% off sex toys and lingerie
- New Look – different offers every daty
- Nike – 30% off sale now on
- The North Face – big price drops in the outlet
- Topshop – 20% off jeans and much more
- Topman – buy one get one half price on jeans
- Schuh – save big on shoes, boots and trainers
- Simba – 35% off mattresses and sleep bundles
- The White Company – quality bedding at reduced prices in the White Weekend
- Wiggle – huge savings on cycle clothing, running gear and swimwear
- Urban Decay – 30% off everything
- Very – deals on Nike, Nintendo and other top brands