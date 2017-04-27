Acer's Halo 360 camera features 4G and Wi-Fi for 360 videos anywhere

Plus LeapWare fitness wearable to measure stamina and hearet rate

By

Acer's new Halo 360 camera not only features Wi-Fi and Android, but there's also 4G for instant uploading of 360 video to social services. Details on the devices are fairly sketchy, but expect a phone-like Android experience with support for all your favourite social apps including Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. 

Acer also revealed a new wearable -  the Leap Ware - which it referred to as a smartwatch. It'll send you notifications and enable you to control music but is effectively a fitness watch with heart rate and stamina tracking as being able to warn you when you are fatigued or stressed. There's also a habit building app so you can work towards your goals. 

The new device has between three and five days of battery life and a 1.1-inch circular colour display. It features an Acer-developed OS. 

Latest

You might also like

View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.