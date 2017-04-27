Acer reveals new powerful yet silent 2-in-1 and all-in-ones

Acer has talked up its LiquidLoop passive cooling tech before; it was featured in last year’s Switch Alpha 12.

Now there’s two new kids on the block, the Acer Switch 5 and the Aspire U27 also featuring the same technology.

The Switch 5 looks like a Surface rival to be reckoned with. It's Acer’s first 2-in-1 to be offered the latest-gen Intel Core i7 and i5 processors and features Acer’s patented auto-retracting kickstand which can be adjusted with one hand as well as a Full HD+ display and 8GB of memory. There’s also a lower powered Switch 3, with Full HD screen and a choice of Intel Pentium or Celeron processors.

The Switch 5 can be used with an Acer Active Pen to sketch, take notes or annotate documents or photos with Windows Ink.

The 27-inch Aspire U27 all-in-one features an ultra slim chassis with diamond-cut v-shaped metal stand and a specially designed subwoofer that offers powerful deep bass for watching movies and listening to music (it’s Dolby certified). The Aspire U27 has also won a 2017 iF Design Award but the display resolutiojn does disappoint as it’s only Full HD.