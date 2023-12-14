The new ASUS ZenBook is here to usher in a new generation of laptops

We're big fans of the ASUS Zenbook range here at T3. As super trendy digital nomad types, we're often working on the go, and their ultra-light design has mercifully spared our backs agony.

This is why we're excited whenever ASUS has some new machines for us. With CES 2024 not far away now we're expecting a slew of laptops from all the top manufacturers but ASUS has treated us to a new one before Christmas even.

The ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED (2024) is the latest cab of the rank, and it boasts a very impressive first impression. We'll bring you an in-depth review very soon but for now, let's get a grip of the basics of this 1.2kg powerhouse.

First off and most obviously, the Zenbook 14 OLED features a glorious 14" OLED 3K display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Offering a choice of touchscreen and non-touchscreen options, it should be a superb choice for general use and jobs requiring more attention to detail like design work. I recently reviewed the Zenbook 15 OLED and was blown away by the display, and this is no different.

(Image credit: ASUS)

The most exciting aspect of this laptop however isn't visible to the naked eye, unless you look at the Intel sticker in the corner. That's because the Zenbook 14 OLED features Intel's brand new 14th-generation processors, up to an Intel i9 Ultra Core Meteor Lake CPU. Expect to see this chipset in most of the leading laptops in 2024. The new 'Ultra' cores from Intel offer vastly improved power efficiency and integrated graphics. Safe to say, the Zenbook 14 OLED is one nippy little machine.

That's still not all however as with up to 32GB of RAM, multitasking should be a breeze, while the battery life (something that was a bit mediocre with the Zenbook 15 OLED) can stretch to over 15 hours.