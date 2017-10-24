Ace & Tate introduces the brand new Titanium collection for FW17

Ace & Tate, the eyewear designers which seems to be taking the internet (and, more specifically, Facebook feeds) buy storm at the moment has just introduced a brand new Titanium collection.

The new designs are named, 'Robert', 'Stewart', and 'Patti'.

The frames are made with Japanese titanium - a high quality, durable, light and non-corrosive material. All are available in Satin Gold and Satin Silver.

The new designs join the existing glassed called 'Neil', which are available as both sunglasses and opticals.

Ace & Tate are among the current internet companies disrupting the traditional supply chain, skipping expensive license holders and retailers, selling directly to consumer.

This helps to keep the cost of the glasses down, whilst still being high-quality.

The lenses feature anti-reflective and anti-scratch coatings, as well as ultraviolet protection in both sun and optical glasses.

The Titanium collection starts at £148, check out the range of frames on Ace & Tate's website.

