T3 Awards 2011 finalists video

Best gadget, best phone, best camera, best laptop, what did you decide?

The T3 Gadget Awards 2011 has its finalists.You've voted in your hundreds of thousands, there's been some wildcards, some nominations and some shockers but we're now down to the final 114 across 19 categories in the T3 Gadget Awards 2011. In our finalists video, we catch-up with some of the judges for their winners and losers and reveal the biggest headlines from T3 Gadget Awards 2011 finalists.



For all the latest T3 tech videos, head to the T3 video channel.