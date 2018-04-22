Best weed killer 2018: keep your garden free of unwanted visitors

There’s nothing worse than doing up your garden only for it to be infiltrated with weeds and left looking more like Jumanji than the Chelsea Flower Show. No matter how many times you remove the weeds, they will come back unless you use something to kill them off completely.

Best weedkiller buying guide

If you want to treat your lawn with weed killer it is always best to err on the side of caution before picking up any old bag or bottle of treatment. If you’ve got pets, some of the chemicals contained in weed killers can be dangerous for them, so it is important to always consider the ingredients before laying it down. You’ll also want to check what type of weeds you’re dealing with and the type of killer you need, as some chemicals are not suitable to use on your lawn as they will kill the grass in the process.

If you have grassy weeds in your flower bed, a chemical weed killer is safe to use, but any grassy weeds on your lawn will require hand-pulling to avoid damaging your healthy grass. Broadleaf weeds can usually be treated with a weed killer that won’t harm grass, but it is always best to read the directions on each weed killer to be sure.

When you’ve picked the right weed killer for you, make sure you use it the way it is intended to be used. Do not assume that a stronger concentration will work any better or quicker; instead, follow the recommended course of treatment to get the best and safest results. It is usually recommended to apply a weed killer on dry, uncut grass and avoid doing it during extremely hot or wet weather in order to see the best results.

Check out our round up of the best weed killers to find one which will eradicate unsightly weeds from your garden.

1. Roundup Fast Action Weedkiller Pump n Go Spray Strong weed killer for a once-a-summer treatment Specifications Best for: Deep rooted weeds Volume: 5 L Pump incl.: Yes Type: Ready to use Reasons to buy + Kills weeds in 1-2 days + Child and pet proof Reasons to avoid - Pump is tricky to use Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

If you’ve let weeds grow all winter and now you’re wondering how to tackle them, then this fast action treatment might be the best solution for you. This is a ready-to-use formula so it doesn’t need diluting before use, and once applied it is safe for kids and pets as long as it has dried. Users found this treatment to be very potent; however the pump can be a little tricky to use making application harder than expected. For particularly stubborn weeds you may find you need to use this treatment a couple of times a week, but for the most part it kills weeds on the first application and you can expect to notice a difference in 1-2 days.

2. Weedol Lawn Weedkiller Concentrate Kills weeds without upsetting your lawn Specifications Best for: Weed control Volume: 1 L Pump incl.: No Type: Easy mix liquid Reasons to buy + Doesn’t damage lawns + Can be used on patios and block paving Reasons to avoid - Needs mixing in a spray bottle Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

You can keep weeds at bay without damaging your lawn with this weed killer. The formula is designed to kill weeds, dandelions, buttercups and other things but will not harm your healthy grass. It is also safe to use on hard surfaces such as patios and driveways and is also not harmful to children or pets. The weed killer needs mixing but can be applied in a range of ways including via a spray bottle or watering can. This is one of the best weed killers for regular garden maintenance.

3. Resolva 24H Ready to Use Weedkiller Get quick results with this pre-mixed formula Specifications Best for: Fast results Volume: 3 L Pump incl.: No Type: Ready to use Reasons to buy + Biodegradable formula + No mixing required Reasons to avoid - Harder to kill tall weeds Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

If you’re looking for a quick fix and you’re not all that clued up on gardening, then this easy-to-use formula can help you tackle your weed problem. The pre-mixed chemicals simply need to be applied to the affected area and then the weeds swept away once dead. Users have said this formula really is as effective as it claims to be, except for on taller weeds which may require plucking before application.

4. Gallup Home & Garden Weed Killer A commercial strength weed killer for those who mean business Specifications Best for: Strength Volume: 2 L Pump incl.: No Type: Concentrated Reasons to buy + Professional grade + Kills all types of weed Reasons to avoid - Slow action Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

For really big gardening jobs, this professional grade weed killer is said to be able to tackle a jungle-like garden. It is very potent and needs handling with care, but customers have been very impressed with its results. Despite its potency it is a slow action weed killer so you will need to be patient when seeing results, and also careful in application as this weed killer can kill everything (including your plants). Ensure you follow the instructions and do not use a higher concentrate than is recommended.

5. Neudorff Weed Killer Concentrate Stop weeds coming back with this long-lasting weed killer Specifications Best for: Long-lasting results Volume: 1 L Pump incl.: No Type: Concentrated Reasons to buy + Targets the roots + Biodegradable Reasons to avoid - Requires multiple uses Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

This weed killer is designed to prevent weeds from coming back once killed, so if you have a problematic area then this could be the weed killer for you. It is a concentrated formula which needs mixing at home before application, and although is long-lasting, will require re application intermittently to stop weeds from re-growing. This is a delicate formula which is biodegradable and non-toxic to bees so your garden can still flourish.

6. Vitax SBK Brushwood Killer A tough weed killer for brambles, thistles and nettles Specifications Best for: Tough jobs Volume: 250ML Pump incl.: No Type: Concentrated Reasons to buy + Simply mix with water + Kills tough weeds Reasons to avoid - Damaging to aquatic life Today's Best Deals Check Amazon 1 Amazon customer review ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Brambles, nettles and even tree stumps can be killed off with this potent formula. This concentrated weed killer is strong enough to tackle larger gardening jobs but will not kill your healthy grass. It is quick and easy to mix and then simple enough to apply, but do be warned, the potency of this weed killer can have harmful effects on aquatic life, so it’s best kept away from ponds or streams.

7. Roundup Fast Action Weedkiller Spray A convenient spray bottle for small weed patches Specifications Best for: Budget buy Volume: 1L Pump incl.: Yes Type: Spray Reasons to buy + Cheap and easy to use + Targets roots Reasons to avoid - Toxic to aquatic life Today's Best Deals Check Amazon 409 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

If you’ve just got a few annoying weeds popping up on your driveway or in your flowerbed, then this spray formula is easy to apply and won’t cost a fortune. It is said to be good at targeting smaller weeds, but bigger jobs may require several treatments. Again, be careful as this formula can be toxic to aquatic life so make sure you carry out treatment with precision.