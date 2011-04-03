Best paid Android apps: April

Fruit Ninja
Give fruit the healthy beating it deserves with a bit of slice and dice.
Doodle Jump
The most addictive iPhone game ever finally hits Android - at a price.
SlingPlayer
Your TV on your Android handset – it costs for the privilege, though.
SoundHound
Sniffs out music so you don't have to use your brain.
Vignette
Pimp out your pictures with mountains of effects.
App shopping on a budget? Check out T3's monthly-updated list of the best free Android apps available right now.

