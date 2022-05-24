Best Memorial Day gaming chair deals and sales 2022

Shop only the best Memorial Day gaming chair sales and deals

The Memorial Day sales are one of the absolute best times of year to be shopping for one of the best gaming chairs.

From SecretLab to Razer and onto Corsair, DXRacer and more, the world's top gaming chair makers are discounting seats right now, and major retailers like Best Buy and Walmart are slashing prices, too, in their own Memorial Day sales.

Indeed, gaming chairs in the Memorial Day sales tend to be as cheap as on Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday, so if you've had your eye on a leather-clad gaming throne but have been put off previously by the price, now is a great time to deal hunt.

You can browse the gaming chair savings at major U.S. retailers by following one of the links above or, to shop directly at top manufacturer stores, keep reading.

Here's some of the best gaming chair deals we've found already:



SecretLab Memorial Day gaming chair deals
Secretlab makes the best gaming chairs in the world in T3's opinion, with its Secretlab Titan Evo rated by us as the "best gaming chair for most people". Secretlab always has some sweet discounts on Memorial Day at its official store, so swing by if you're looking for an upgrade.
View all SecretLab Memorial Day gaming chair deals



Razer Memorial Day gaming chair deals
Razer is probably the foremost name in gaming accessories and its gaming chairs are no exception, with products like the Razer Iskur bagging 5 stars from T3 on review. As such, it is definitely worth checking out Razer's store during the Memorial Day sales for price cuts on its premium products.
View all Razer Memorial Day gaming chair deals



DXRacer Memorial Day gaming chair deals
DXRacer has been producing quality gaming chairs for years now, and its 2022 range is full of excellent seats of varying designs and sizes. Prices are usually affordable and even more so for Memorial Day, so the store is well worth scoping out.
View all DXRazer Memorial Day gaming chair deals



Corsair Memorial Day gaming chair deals
Corsair has serious heritage in the PC gaming industry and, naturally, has a range of top gaming chairs to choose from in 2022. Discounts stretch into the hundreds of dollars right now for Memorial Day, so be sure to check out its official store if you're in the market for an upgrade.
View all Corsair Memorial Day gaming chair deals



Mavix Memorial Day gaming chair deals
Mavix has a range of four quality gaming chairs, including its M4, M5, M7 and M9 seats. These gaming chairs lean more towards a multi-use aesthetic, sitting between full-on gamer and office chair in look. The M9 in white colorway just looks stunning, and all chairs are currently discounted.
View all Mavix Memorial Day gaming chair deals

