Best hair straighteners 2020: for sleek, frizz-free hair

Have you been wanting to achieve that envious super-sleek, frizz-free look? Whether you’ve got long locks or a short, blunt cut, sleek and straight locks are a hard trend to achieve outside of the salon…unless you have the right products.

So which hair straighteners will help you achieve this look in 2020? We’ve picked out some of the best straighteners available right now, including some old favourites and the newest kids on the block.

Dyson, who is taking on the world of heat styling, has just released the Corrale, said to use less heat and thus cause less damage, and we’re impressed with what it can do, while other popular contenders include The Original Iron by Cloud Nine, which has been a solid choice for salon stylists over the years, as well as the ever-popular, and current reigning king, GHD.

How to choose the best hair straighteners for you

We’ve picked out some of the best hair straighteners this year has to offer, each time electing for the top of the range set.

A good set of hair straighteners that provide frizz-free, polka straight styling that lasts all day without damaging your hair should be thought of as an investment – you get what you pay for.

However, whether you want the most expensive product on the market or you’re looking for something on a budget, we’ve got you covered.

Of course, before you decide which set to buy, you should consider how much you have to spend and the specific requirements of your locks – if you have particularly thick hair or a fringe for example.

If you have thin or damaged hair then look for straighteners that have a low temperature or temperature control, so you’re not putting too much strain on your hair. And if you have long, thick hair, wider plates might make styling a bit more manageable for you.

Of course, if you want to dry and style your hair without using extreme heat, look no further than the Dyson AirWrap, which uses a technology called the Coanda effect to style without damaging your hair.

So take a look at our top choices, most of which have been personally tested by our team.

The best hair straighteners you can buy today

1. GHD Platinum+ Hair Straighteners The king when it comes to hair straightening Reasons to buy + Quick heat-up time + Intelligent heat settings + Stops frizz + One-pass + 3-year warranty Reasons to avoid - None Today's Best Deals $249 View at Amazon 197 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

These are the most advanced hair straighteners from GHD, the long-reigning king when it comes to hairstyling. They feature 'ultra-zone with predictive technology', which recognises the thickness of your hair, the section size and the speed at which you are styling, and adjusts the power accordingly. The plates monitor the heat 250 times per second to ensure the optimum styling temperature is maintained, giving you perfect results and stronger, healthier hair.

We found the new Platinum+ stylers heat-up in around 20 seconds and only need one stroke to get a great finish on our hair. This comes in very handy if you're in a hurry and running late in the morning.

The GHD Platinum+ are also really well built, and are so reliable that they come with a 3 year warranty for peace of mind.

Okay, they're not cordless like the Dyson Corrales, but these do just as good, if not better job at straightening hair, and they're much more affordable.

2. Dyson Corrale Flexible plates and less heat for a hassle-free sleek style Reasons to buy + Less damage + Easy to grip + Cordless Reasons to avoid - Heavy - More expensive than GHDs Today's Best Deals $499 View at NORDSTROM.com

Prepare to be wowed by the new Dyson Corrale. Dyson is really stepping it up in the world of styling and the Corrale is our new must-have straightener in 2020! This hybrid device offers up to 30 minutes cordless styling, meaning you can easily pack it in your handbag or suitcase for styling on the go, and quickly recharge it within 70 minutes or simply use it plugged in, too. You can be sure your hair is in good hands with Dyson’s new technology that offers flexible plates that provide the same quality of style but with less heat, promising up to 50% less breakage. The flexible plates also mean fewer flyaways as they gather the hair and provide extra comfort and control when styling.

While these straighteners are certainly on the pricier side, we’ve been very impressed with Dyson’s hair stylers, including the Dyson Supersonic hairdryer , and their new Dyson Airwrap which we’ve also featured in our best curlers . If you want that salon-quality, then you might want to consider investing in the Corrale.

Read T3's Dyson Corrale review

3. GHD Gold Styler Totally chic and effortless styling Reasons to buy + Heat protective bag included + Colour options + Lightweight + Good price Reasons to avoid - Small plates Today's Best Deals $199 View at Amazon 80 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

GHD is a classic brand that have never let us down when it comes to styling, especially straightening. We love the fact that these stylers are available in a number of different colourways, including this limited edition neo-mint version. We love this beautiful green colour and how smooth the plates are. The fact that it’s so compact and comes in a handy heat proof travel bag means it’s perfect for styling on the go- holidays and festivals are sorted.

This straightener runs at 185-degrees which is the optimal styling temperature and isn’t as hot as other brands which is good for weaker and dryer hair. These GHDs also automatically switch off after 30 minutes of inactivity so you never have to worry about whether you’ve left them on again. They are on the higher end of the scale but a good price for limited edition. Plus, GHD’s are an investment and tend to last a lot longer than some other inexpensive brands.

4. BaByliss Straight and Curl Brilliance Hair Straightener Sleek, beautiful and versatile Reasons to buy + Beautiful design + Create a number of different looks + Extra long styling plates Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

These Babyliss straighteners are a game changer for those who want an all-in-one style. The extra-long plates and advanced ceramics make them ideal for all hair types, including thicker hair, and allow you to create that ultra-sleek look as well as a number of other styles.

The product’s black and rose gold accents are beautiful with a stainless steel curved outer coating which makes them easy to hold. These straighteners have an auto shut off after 72 minutes, perfect for those who can be a little forgetful when getting ready to go out.

5. Cloud Nine The Original Iron Sleek straight hair that lasts Reasons to buy + Straightening lasts and lasts + Adds tons of shine Today's Best Deals Check Amazon 797 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

These straighteners were not only a joy to use, straightening my hair quickly and efficiently (even my signature kinks required only a single pass) but people commented on how shiny my now sleek and straight hair was. The best bit – the morning after straightening (a full 24 hours) our hair was still straight and sleek and we didn’t have to re-do it! Is there a better accolade that that? These come with a luxury heat protective carry case and a heat guard. We love that the plug can be adapted to use in Europe, really handy if you travel a lot!

6. Toni & Guy Illusion Styler Straightener Fantastic straightening and price point Reasons to buy + Speedy Straightening + Great price with discount Reasons to avoid - Price could rise Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Straightening was effortless with the Toni & Guy Illusion Styler Straightener – they glided through our hair and straightened it quickly. The titanium plates are longer than standard at 25mm and this certainly seems to help with speedy straightening. We liked the beep to tell us when they were on/off and when they’d reached the desired temperature. There are five temperature settings, accessed via a digital touch panel, concealed in the inner housing, which worked seamlessly. Comes with a funky heatproof storage pouch and heat proof mat – great if you travel with your straighteners. These straighteners are a genuine bargain at the discounted price.

7. T3 Singlepass X Straightening Iron Great for thick, coarse hair Reasons to buy + Makes quick work of thick manes + Hair stays straight all day Reasons to avoid - Not good for fringes Today's Best Deals $230 View at Amazon 59 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

The T3 Singlepass X Straightening Iron is a godsend for anyone with thick or coarse hair (it will also delight those who don’t). These straighteners maintain consistent heat while styling so you can straighten your hair in a single glide – they really do make fast and light work of the most unruly of dos. Our hair was straight and shiny all day long. This straightener even remembers your heat setting for next time (there are five to choose from) – a true friend! Watch out if you have a fringe though - the extra width of the iron (1.5-inch plates) that makes them so great for difficult hair makes styling fringes a little tricky.

8. BaByliss 3Q Hair Straightener Adds shine but makes noise Reasons to buy + Added shine + Great price with discount Reasons to avoid - Noisy Ionic Port - Power button needs to be pressed firmly Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

These have 12 heat settings and a ‘protect’ mode, which adjusts temperature according to your hair. Hair was straight and super shiny in no time using the BaByliss 3Q Hair Straightener. The shine is thanks to their ionic conditioning technology but unfortunately this is what also makes a noise. They come with a sticker on the straighteners to tell you any noise from the ionic port is normal but we just couldn’t relax with it. You also have to press the button very firmly to turn them off but the auto shut off function eased our paranoia there.

9. Panasonic Nano Hair Straightener (EH-HS95) Straight and glossy hair but a tad too expensive Reasons to buy + Hair feels glossy and protected + Straight locks lasted all day Reasons to avoid - Tugged on hair occasionally Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

These straighteners, with five different heat settings, make your hair look and feel glossy. They feature air holes at the tip which have been designed to nourish your hair while styling and it works – no heat damage here, thanks. During use the straighteners occasionally pulled our hair– we are assuming this happened because the plate doesn’t go all the way to the edge of the straighteners – not a big deal but something the others didn’t do and disappointing as all the other features are brilliant.

