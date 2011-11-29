Best console deals to buy for Christmas 2011

Looking for a cheap games console deal this Christmas? From Wii console bundles to bargain cheap PlayStation 3 deals, here's our pick of the best to look out for this festive period

Every Christmas the major retailers trip over themselves to get you to hand over money in their stores, and the gaming market is no exception. The result of this competitive selling? You can normally walk away with some pretty choice deals. We've already told you about the best video games to buy for Christmas, so now it's time to turn our attention to the hardware you'll need to play them.



If you're looking to buy a console for yourself or others, or if you simply want to point a loved one in the right direction as to what to get you, then look no further. Covering off the Xbox 360 deals, Nintendo Wii console bundles and more here's our guide to the best console deals for Christmas 2011.

Nintendo Wii console bundles

Black Wii Console with Mario Kart Wii and Just Dance Kids

£134.99, www.game.co.uk

Nintendo Wii Black Limited Edition Console with Sports Resort Pak

£159.99, www.gamestation.co.uk



Nintendo Wii Mario Kart Bundle Black

£115, direct.tesco.com



White Wii Console with Mario Kart and Wii Wheel

£119, direct.asda.com



Nintendo Wii Console Bundle With Wii Sports + Wii Sports Resort + MotionPlus + Wii Fit Plus + Wii Balance Board - Black

£189.99, www.play.com



Microsoft Xbox 360 console bundles

Xbox 360 320GB Call of Duty Limited Edition with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3

£230, www.game.co.uk



XBOX 360 320GB Gears of War 3 Limited Edition Including Game and two controllers

£199.99, www.gamestation.co.uk



Xbox 360 4GB with Kinect Sensor Pack and Kinect Joy Ride

£2454, direct.asda.com



Xbox 360 S Console Bundle With 250GB HDD + Forza Motorsport 4 + Microsoft Wireless Speed Wheel - Matte Black

£239.99, www.play.com

Sony Playstation 3 console bundles

PlayStation 320GB Slim with Assassin's Creed and Need for Speed: The Run

£249.99, www.game.co.uk



PlayStation 3 320GB Slim with Gran Turismo 5 Platinum and Little Big Planet 2 Platinum

£249.99, www.game.co.uk



Sony PS3 320GB with Uncharted 3: Drake's Deception & Faster Blu-ray

£229, direct.tesco.com



Sony PlayStation 3 PS3 Slim Console Bundle With 320GB HDD + PlayStation Move: Starter Pack + Medieval Moves: Deadmun's Quest + FIFA 12 + Karate Kid (Blu-ray)

£259.99, www.play.com

Nintendo 3DS console bundles

Limited Edition Legend of Zelda Nintendo 3DS Black & Gold with Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D

£169.99, www.game.co.uk



Nintendo 3DS Cosmos Black with Star Fox 64

£154.99, www.game.co.uk



Nintendo 3DS Cosmos Black with Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Shadow Wars 3D

£149.99, www.gamestation.co.uk



Nintendo 3DS Console Bundle + Super Mario 3D Land - Ice White

£164.99, www.play.com





NB. All deals are correct at the time of writing.

